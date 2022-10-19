What's new

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

  • Country needs 'huge sums of money' for 'mega undertakings' such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted PM Shehbaz as saying
Reuters Published October 19, 2022
Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
“We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium,” the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times.
“We are asking for additional funds.”

The country needs “huge sums of money” for “mega undertakings” such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted PM Shehbaz as saying.

He did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report added.

Earlier this month, the United Nations raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.
The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30 million euros ($29.57 million).

A decline in Pakistan’s currency is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at a multi-decade high of 27.3%.

The estimated $30 billion in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad’s ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

Shehbaz is detached from realty. Too much foreign debt is what caused the current situation. There should a moratorium on non-PKR debt.
 

