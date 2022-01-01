Aijaz Kolachi
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Aug 11, 2021
- 33
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan Security Report - 2021
The incidence of terrorism in Pakistan has increased by 42% in 2021 as compared to 2020, including five suicide bombings. A total of 335 people were killed and 555 injured in the attacks. That's 52 percent more than in 2020.
A total of 128 terrorist attacks were carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), local Taliban groups and Islamic State of Khorasan, killing 236 people. In 2020, the number of such attacks was 95.
As many as 97 people were killed and 255 injured in 77 attacks by various Baloch, Sindhi nationalist and insurgent groups, compared to 44 attacks in 2020. Last year there were two attacks of sectarian terrorism in which 22 people were killed.
Last year was also heavier for the security agencies than in 2020. In all, 177 were martyred and 218 were injured. Of those, 65 belonged to Pakistan Army, 53 to police, 48 to FC, six to Levies and four to other paramilitary forces and one to Rangers.
The same attacks killed 32 militants and injured nine of them. Last year, terrorists ambushed and targeted security forces. Of the 207 attacks, 137 targeted security forces, accounting for 66% of all attacks.
There were 5 attacks on non-Balochs in Balochistan in which 12 people were killed. The terrorists also targeted members of government-backed tribal and peace committees, polio workers and their security guards. 4 attacks on Chinese workers on CPEC killed 17 & injured 34.
KPK: The most affected province!
Like 2020, 2021 saw the highest number of terrorist incidents in KPK. Of the 111 incidents, 53 occurred in Waziristan alone. A total of 169 people were killed. Waziristan witnessed 31 such incidents in 2020 and 37 last year.
Security forces were the target of 71% of attacks in KPK. In addition to the TTP, the Islamic State of Khorasan also carried out attacks in the districts of South Waziristan, Peshawar, Kurram Agency and Bajaur, including a suicide attack.
Balochistan: The 2nd most affected province with 136 people killed in 81 attacks. The Baloch separatist groups that claimed responsibility for the attacks include the BLA, the Balochistan Liberation Front, the Baloch Republican Guard and the United Baloch Army.
They carried out 81 attacks in 17 districts of Balochistan, including 19 in Ketch, 18 in Quetta and seven in Sibi. Security forces were the target of 66% of attacks. 10 attacks were carried out by religious extremist groups. Islamic State kills 11 miners in Bolan.
Sindh: A total of 8 terrorist attacks took place in Sindh out of which 5 took place in Karachi. 13 people were killed and 35 were injured. Baloch Liberation Front carried out two attacks on Chinese nationals while the BLA carried out one attack on Rangers.
The Sindh Revolutionary Army carried out three attacks on security forces, railway lines and political leaders. Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan attacked and killed Mufti Saleemullah Khan in Karachi.
Punjab: A total of 5 attacks took place in Punjab in which 14 people were killed and 51 injured. TTP has killed 2 policemen in Rawalpindi. 3 were killed in an explosion outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.
7 people were killed by religious extremists in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalnagar. Three policemen were killed by the TTP in Islamabad.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) still stands as a major challenge to Pakistan's security.
Security report presented the TLP movement as a major challenge, with violent protests killing 14 people and injuring 1,056 last year. As the protests continued, TLP activists killed two Ahmadis in Peshawar and Layyah. The extremism increased by 46% last year.
Source: https://nation.com.pk/05-Jan-2022/ttp-bla-blf-is-k-major-actors-of-violence-in-2021
The incidence of terrorism in Pakistan has increased by 42% in 2021 as compared to 2020, including five suicide bombings. A total of 335 people were killed and 555 injured in the attacks. That's 52 percent more than in 2020.
A total of 128 terrorist attacks were carried out by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), local Taliban groups and Islamic State of Khorasan, killing 236 people. In 2020, the number of such attacks was 95.
As many as 97 people were killed and 255 injured in 77 attacks by various Baloch, Sindhi nationalist and insurgent groups, compared to 44 attacks in 2020. Last year there were two attacks of sectarian terrorism in which 22 people were killed.
Last year was also heavier for the security agencies than in 2020. In all, 177 were martyred and 218 were injured. Of those, 65 belonged to Pakistan Army, 53 to police, 48 to FC, six to Levies and four to other paramilitary forces and one to Rangers.
The same attacks killed 32 militants and injured nine of them. Last year, terrorists ambushed and targeted security forces. Of the 207 attacks, 137 targeted security forces, accounting for 66% of all attacks.
There were 5 attacks on non-Balochs in Balochistan in which 12 people were killed. The terrorists also targeted members of government-backed tribal and peace committees, polio workers and their security guards. 4 attacks on Chinese workers on CPEC killed 17 & injured 34.
KPK: The most affected province!
Like 2020, 2021 saw the highest number of terrorist incidents in KPK. Of the 111 incidents, 53 occurred in Waziristan alone. A total of 169 people were killed. Waziristan witnessed 31 such incidents in 2020 and 37 last year.
Security forces were the target of 71% of attacks in KPK. In addition to the TTP, the Islamic State of Khorasan also carried out attacks in the districts of South Waziristan, Peshawar, Kurram Agency and Bajaur, including a suicide attack.
Balochistan: The 2nd most affected province with 136 people killed in 81 attacks. The Baloch separatist groups that claimed responsibility for the attacks include the BLA, the Balochistan Liberation Front, the Baloch Republican Guard and the United Baloch Army.
They carried out 81 attacks in 17 districts of Balochistan, including 19 in Ketch, 18 in Quetta and seven in Sibi. Security forces were the target of 66% of attacks. 10 attacks were carried out by religious extremist groups. Islamic State kills 11 miners in Bolan.
Sindh: A total of 8 terrorist attacks took place in Sindh out of which 5 took place in Karachi. 13 people were killed and 35 were injured. Baloch Liberation Front carried out two attacks on Chinese nationals while the BLA carried out one attack on Rangers.
The Sindh Revolutionary Army carried out three attacks on security forces, railway lines and political leaders. Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan attacked and killed Mufti Saleemullah Khan in Karachi.
Punjab: A total of 5 attacks took place in Punjab in which 14 people were killed and 51 injured. TTP has killed 2 policemen in Rawalpindi. 3 were killed in an explosion outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the leader of Jamaat-ud-Dawa.
7 people were killed by religious extremists in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalnagar. Three policemen were killed by the TTP in Islamabad.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) still stands as a major challenge to Pakistan's security.
Security report presented the TLP movement as a major challenge, with violent protests killing 14 people and injuring 1,056 last year. As the protests continued, TLP activists killed two Ahmadis in Peshawar and Layyah. The extremism increased by 46% last year.
Source: https://nation.com.pk/05-Jan-2022/ttp-bla-blf-is-k-major-actors-of-violence-in-2021