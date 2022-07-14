What's new

Pakistan second worst country in the world for women: report

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,247
16
24,991
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
World Economic Forum says only Afghanistan fares worse than its eastern neighbor
1657793207362.png

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in its Global Gender Gap Report (GGGR) 2022 scored Pakistan second worst in the entire world when it comes to fair opportunities and facilities for women.

Pakistan ranks 145, brushing past Afghanistan ranked 146, on the list of countries evaluated for gender parity.

A total of 146 countries were evaluated by the WEF, of which the topmost spot was acquired by Iceland followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden and Rwanda.
Pakistan’s eastern neighbor, India was ranked 135, only two spots ahead of Qatar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547119468119203840


According to the report, Pakistan is a country “where women have the smallest share of senior, managerial, and legislative roles (4.5%)” and the gap in terms of secondary education enrolment is 10%.

Pakistan performed poorly even in the Health and Survival category and was among the list of five countries registering a gender gap larger than 5%.



14132546bc8fe7f.png



In the regional category, Bangladesh fares best out of the total nine countries while Pakistan lies at the eighth spot.

  • Countries in South Asia according to the report: Sri Lanka, Iran, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Maldives, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh
South Asia (62.3%) has the largest gender gap of all regions, with low scores across all measured gender gaps and little to no progress made in most countries since last year.

At its current pace, it will take 197 years to close the gender gap in the region.

In the Middle East, Israel outperformed all regional countries including the United Arab Emirates.

The report noted that the world needs 155 years – 11 more compared to the 2021 prediction – to close the political empowerment gender gap, 151 years to bridge the economic participation and opportunity gender gap, and 22 years to overcome the educational attainment gap.
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,781
4
9,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Shit, this is actually very very embarrassing!!

I don't know what happened to our culture? When did it became so shit for women? What are we doing wrong?


It definitely needs to change cause this is wrong on so many levels, our women are our strength, our back, without our women our society collapses and is incapable of moving forward
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
397
0
677
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All these forums and stats providing organizations are nothing but a tool to control countries.

Also, not an anti feminist but believe me most of the females I have came across my career whether they were colleagues, managers or I have dealt with them professionally are very good at doing blunders.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,845
3
23,516
Country
India
Location
India
SEOminati said:
All these forums and stats providing organizations are nothing but a tool to control countries.

Also, not an anti feminist but believe me most of the females I have came across my career whether they were colleagues, managers or I have dealt with them professionally are very good at doing blunders.
Click to expand...

No, you don't seem to be anti-feminist. You seem to be more. A misogynist. :sad:

And these stats control countries ? Well, the misogynist mullah dictator Zia ul Haq was a controlled robot of the Crusader armies of NATO.
 
Y

Youthia Defence Forum

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 14, 2022
28
-1
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
No, you don't seem to be anti-feminist. You seem to be more. A misogynist. :sad:
Click to expand...

Y

Youthia Defence Forum

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 14, 2022
28
-1
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:
Ha ha 🤣🤣
View attachment 861685
???
Click to expand...

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,845
3
23,516
Country
India
Location
India
Youthia Defence Forum said:

Wrong of PDF management to do that. And :

(a). It should have checked the authenticity of the image before flying up in nationalist fervor against India.

(b). The girl holding the original image had a humanitarian and wonderful message which should have gladdened the hearts of PDF management and it should have put the original photo with a caption calling for humanitarianism in the region and the world and an end to irrational nationalist wars and since the photoshopped image put up by PDF management contains a message about the tragedy of Kashmiris the management should have seen that the girl in the original photo was carrying a message of secularism and love including for Muslims. Wrong that this happened.
 

