Pakistan School Expels Four Children For Being Ahmadis

Four children belonging to the Ahmadi community living in Qasran area of Attock in Punjab province have been expelled from a private school on basis of their faith
According to a notification issued by the school, four students of classes 3, 6, 9 and 10 are being expelled from the school for belonging to the Ahmadiyya religion
The parents of these children say that there was pressure on the school from other children, parents and local people, after which they suddenly got a notice one day that their children have been expelled from this school.
Meanwhile, when contacted by the BBC, the principal of the school said that she did not want to make 'any kind of comment' on the incident.
He says that when the name of the school was changed, the principal assured him to admit him again and stop this behavior. "The principal said don't worry. There will be no problem with children here on the basis of religion.
These parents said that after re-admission, their children were studying here for three or four years. "Our children and other Ahmadis used to be discriminated against, but then over the last several months they have started to be bullied more"
He also alleged that 'our children were often harassed by other children and teachers. We always told our children to forgive, everything will be alright. But this time the problem came up at once.'
He says that among the children who have been expelled from school is a class IX child who had to be registered with the board for his exams. His parents were called and asked that there was a box on the form that the child was a Muslim or a non-Muslim. We told them that you should write what your heart does. The very next day they got a notice that their children have been expelled from school.
When we went to the school management, we felt from their words that there was pressure on the principal from the local population, children and teachers, due to which they had to take this step. We also asked if it is the policy of the educators not to admit Ahmadi children and they replied that it is not. After that we did not send our children to school.
"But when some teachers from our village went there, they went there and told that these children are Ahmadi, since then these problems happened." He further said that education is the fundamental right of all irrespective of one's religion.
Speaking to the BBC, a child who was expelled from school said that 'I was unfriended by the (other) children.'
Even all the children said no one would sit with me. My best friend told me that you become a Muslim, I will teach you the word. I told him that I never told you to change your belief. We should care about each other's faith. The teachers also stopped talking to us
The father of one of these children said that this is not a new thing for them. Conditions are very bad in our area. If there is a match, a banner is already put up that Ahmadis will not come. In some places it is written on the shops that our entrance is closed.
"Why don't people think that we are Pakistanis as well as Ahmadis?" (We) should have the same right to live and live in this country as any other Pakistani.'
Source: https://www.bbc.com/urdu/pakistan-6...MVxuTLBpamYVS2-MW1StBM5y3NekBGkusTcSe0yAm-AjY
According to a notification issued by the school, four students of classes 3, 6, 9 and 10 are being expelled from the school for belonging to the Ahmadiyya religion
The parents of these children say that there was pressure on the school from other children, parents and local people, after which they suddenly got a notice one day that their children have been expelled from this school.
Meanwhile, when contacted by the BBC, the principal of the school said that she did not want to make 'any kind of comment' on the incident.
'Received notice that your children have been expelled'When contacted by the BBC, the families of these children said that they had been studying in this school for many years, the children were teased and mocked for being Ahmadis.
He says that when the name of the school was changed, the principal assured him to admit him again and stop this behavior. "The principal said don't worry. There will be no problem with children here on the basis of religion.
These parents said that after re-admission, their children were studying here for three or four years. "Our children and other Ahmadis used to be discriminated against, but then over the last several months they have started to be bullied more"
He also alleged that 'our children were often harassed by other children and teachers. We always told our children to forgive, everything will be alright. But this time the problem came up at once.'
He says that among the children who have been expelled from school is a class IX child who had to be registered with the board for his exams. His parents were called and asked that there was a box on the form that the child was a Muslim or a non-Muslim. We told them that you should write what your heart does. The very next day they got a notice that their children have been expelled from school.
When we went to the school management, we felt from their words that there was pressure on the principal from the local population, children and teachers, due to which they had to take this step. We also asked if it is the policy of the educators not to admit Ahmadi children and they replied that it is not. After that we did not send our children to school.
'Other kids, teachers didn't talk to us'The parents of the Ahmadi children who were expelled from the school say that earlier their children used to go to a school near the village and 'we took them out from there and admitted them to another area'
"But when some teachers from our village went there, they went there and told that these children are Ahmadi, since then these problems happened." He further said that education is the fundamental right of all irrespective of one's religion.
Speaking to the BBC, a child who was expelled from school said that 'I was unfriended by the (other) children.'
Even all the children said no one would sit with me. My best friend told me that you become a Muslim, I will teach you the word. I told him that I never told you to change your belief. We should care about each other's faith. The teachers also stopped talking to us
The father of one of these children said that this is not a new thing for them. Conditions are very bad in our area. If there is a match, a banner is already put up that Ahmadis will not come. In some places it is written on the shops that our entrance is closed.
"Why don't people think that we are Pakistanis as well as Ahmadis?" (We) should have the same right to live and live in this country as any other Pakistani.'
Source: https://www.bbc.com/urdu/pakistan-6...MVxuTLBpamYVS2-MW1StBM5y3NekBGkusTcSe0yAm-AjY