What's new

Pakistan School Expels Four Children For Being Ahmadis

Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
120
0
128
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Four children belonging to the Ahmadi community living in Qasran area of Attock in Punjab province have been expelled from a private school on basis of their faith

According to a notification issued by the school, four students of classes 3, 6, 9 and 10 are being expelled from the school for belonging to the Ahmadiyya religion

The parents of these children say that there was pressure on the school from other children, parents and local people, after which they suddenly got a notice one day that their children have been expelled from this school.

Meanwhile, when contacted by the BBC, the principal of the school said that she did not want to make 'any kind of comment' on the incident.

'Received notice that your children have been expelled'​

When contacted by the BBC, the families of these children said that they had been studying in this school for many years, the children were teased and mocked for being Ahmadis.

He says that when the name of the school was changed, the principal assured him to admit him again and stop this behavior. "The principal said don't worry. There will be no problem with children here on the basis of religion.

These parents said that after re-admission, their children were studying here for three or four years. "Our children and other Ahmadis used to be discriminated against, but then over the last several months they have started to be bullied more"

He also alleged that 'our children were often harassed by other children and teachers. We always told our children to forgive, everything will be alright. But this time the problem came up at once.'

He says that among the children who have been expelled from school is a class IX child who had to be registered with the board for his exams. His parents were called and asked that there was a box on the form that the child was a Muslim or a non-Muslim. We told them that you should write what your heart does. The very next day they got a notice that their children have been expelled from school.

When we went to the school management, we felt from their words that there was pressure on the principal from the local population, children and teachers, due to which they had to take this step. We also asked if it is the policy of the educators not to admit Ahmadi children and they replied that it is not. After that we did not send our children to school.

'Other kids, teachers didn't talk to us'​

The parents of the Ahmadi children who were expelled from the school say that earlier their children used to go to a school near the village and 'we took them out from there and admitted them to another area'

"But when some teachers from our village went there, they went there and told that these children are Ahmadi, since then these problems happened." He further said that education is the fundamental right of all irrespective of one's religion.

Speaking to the BBC, a child who was expelled from school said that 'I was unfriended by the (other) children.'

Even all the children said no one would sit with me. My best friend told me that you become a Muslim, I will teach you the word. I told him that I never told you to change your belief. We should care about each other's faith. The teachers also stopped talking to us

The father of one of these children said that this is not a new thing for them. Conditions are very bad in our area. If there is a match, a banner is already put up that Ahmadis will not come. In some places it is written on the shops that our entrance is closed.

"Why don't people think that we are Pakistanis as well as Ahmadis?" (We) should have the same right to live and live in this country as any other Pakistani.'

Source: https://www.bbc.com/urdu/pakistan-6...MVxuTLBpamYVS2-MW1StBM5y3NekBGkusTcSe0yAm-AjY
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,217
0
5,841
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mullah mentality will only harm our country, I can't think of one good thing that came out of following mullahs.
 
Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
120
0
128
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mugen said:
Mullah mentality will only harm our country, I can't think of one good thing that came out of following mullahs.
Click to expand...
It is not about mullahs, the vast majority of Pakistanis despise and hate Ahmadis to their core being. The mullahs merely take advantage of that hatred and divide.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
2,068
-21
3,278
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan has wiped out ALL its minorities since independence .
They are reduced to little pockets here and there surviving by hiding and changing names to sound Muslim.
Now less than 2% when at independence they constituted 25%.

The only place in ASIA where the minorities THRIVE and INCREASE is INDIA where Muslims continue to reside and are not seeking boats or crossing borders or seeking visas from the West
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zornix
6 children killed as Myanmar army helicopters fire on school
Replies
0
Views
101
Zornix
Zornix
Maarkhoor
‘Abbu, Ammi, Biryani’ words created controversy in India.
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
3K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
beijingwalker
In 2011, News series of Tajik children's dangerous school run shocked China and gripped the hearts of hundred of millions in China. How they doing now
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
H
Stories of Mughal Rulers Could be Removed from Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum
Replies
4
Views
332
hussain0216
hussain0216
Zornix
85% of Indian kids are victims of cyberbullying
Replies
5
Views
138
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom