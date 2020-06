The Person leading this ministry is Razzaq Dadood, what else to expect from him? Dont we have enough stupid bikes and Rickshaws on the road that now we need electric? The traffic has become so pathetic just because of these rackshaws and qinchis and bikes and it is almost impossible to take your car out and bring it back without any scratch or marks.

Also if electric policy is to be implemented it needs to be implemented across the board. No half measures.

Click to expand...