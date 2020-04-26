Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Aisha Mahmood 08 Feb 2021
Following United Nations' (UN) report appreciating Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, Foreign Office (FO) has said that the report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to it by groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their affiliates based in Afghanistan.
In its 27th report, the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team has said that TTP has carried out more than 100 cross-border attacks during the last three months. It acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to uproot terrorist groups involved in subversive activities in the Pak-Afghan region. It also confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.
The report appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that despite accusations by India, Pakistan effectively dealt with the terrorists.
Responding to media queries on the UN report, the FO issue a statement saying that in the past, Pakistan has drawn the attention of the world to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. "One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year, FO said.
The statement further said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border. "Pakistan acknowledges monitoring team’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan,” FO said.
The FO added that Pakistan expects ANDSF and RSM to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan, adding that it stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.
++++++++++++++++++++++++
UN acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism
Web Desk On Feb 7, 2021 Last updated Feb 7, 2021
ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, the United Nations has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups, ARY News reported on Sunday.
According to the 27th report to the UN Security Council by the UN monitoring team responsible for tracking terrorist groups, the threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over 100 cross-border attacks within three months last year.
The report also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for apprehending individuals engaging in terrorism financing. India helped reunite the splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan.
The reunification of splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan has enhanced the threat of terrorism to not only Pakistan but the entire region, it added.
“Five entities pledged alliance to the TTP in July and August-2020, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group.”
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram had handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA last year. He had said, “We now have gathered irrefutable evidence that India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks, promotion of secession and subversion in what is called Hybrid 5th generation war.”
++++++++++++
- The report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups like the TTP, JuA, HuA and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan, FO said.
- The FO said Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Feb 2021
Following United Nations' (UN) report appreciating Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, Foreign Office (FO) has said that the report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to it by groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their affiliates based in Afghanistan.
In its 27th report, the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team has said that TTP has carried out more than 100 cross-border attacks during the last three months. It acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to uproot terrorist groups involved in subversive activities in the Pak-Afghan region. It also confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.
The report appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that despite accusations by India, Pakistan effectively dealt with the terrorists.
Responding to media queries on the UN report, the FO issue a statement saying that in the past, Pakistan has drawn the attention of the world to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. "One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year, FO said.
The statement further said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border. "Pakistan acknowledges monitoring team’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan,” FO said.
The FO added that Pakistan expects ANDSF and RSM to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan, adding that it stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
The report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups like the TTP, JuA, HuA and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan, FO said. * The FO said Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace...
www.brecorder.com
UN acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism
Web Desk On Feb 7, 2021 Last updated Feb 7, 2021
ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, the United Nations has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups, ARY News reported on Sunday.
According to the 27th report to the UN Security Council by the UN monitoring team responsible for tracking terrorist groups, the threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had resulted in over 100 cross-border attacks within three months last year.
The report also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for apprehending individuals engaging in terrorism financing. India helped reunite the splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan.
The reunification of splinter groups of TTP in Afghanistan has enhanced the threat of terrorism to not only Pakistan but the entire region, it added.
“Five entities pledged alliance to the TTP in July and August-2020, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group.”
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram had handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of TTP and JuA last year. He had said, “We now have gathered irrefutable evidence that India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks, promotion of secession and subversion in what is called Hybrid 5th generation war.”
UN acknowledges Pakistan's efforts against terrorism
In a major achievement, the United Nations has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts against terrorist groups.
arynews.tv