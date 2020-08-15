/ Register

Pakistan says UAE-Israel deal could have 'far-reaching implications'

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by HAIDER, Aug 15, 2020 at 4:47 AM.

    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan says UAE-Israel deal could have 'far-reaching implications'
    Naveed Siddiqui | AFP 14 Aug 2020
    [​IMG]
    The Foreign Office statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump broke news of the accord. — File


    Pakistan on Friday said a US-brokered deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to fully normalise their diplomatic relations could have "far-reaching implications", but stressed that its future approach on the issue would be guided by how Palestinians' rights are upheld.


    "We have noted the joint statement announcing agreement of UAE and Israel to have full normalisation of relations. This is a development with far-reaching implications," a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, a day after US President Donald Trump broke news of the accord.

    The statement said Pakistan has "an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people", including their right to self-determination, while peace and stability in the Middle East are also Islamabad's key priority.

    Timeline: Israel, UAE deal follows years of failed peace initiatives

    "For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law," the press release added.

    It emphasised that "Pakistan’s approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved" following the signing of the agreement.

    On Thursday, Israel and the UAE announced they had agreed to normalise their relations, in only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country.

    The deal sees Israel pledge to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands, a concession welcomed by European and some pro-Western Arab governments as a boost for hopes of peace.

    But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed Israel was not abandoning its plans to one day annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.

    Announced by Trump via Twitter, the accord raised the prospect of similar deals with other pro-Western Gulf states.

    The Palestinian leadership rejected the deal as a “betrayal” of their cause, saying they would withdraw their ambassador from the Emirates.
    https://www.dawn.com/news/1574369/pakistan-says-uae-israel-deal-could-have-far-reaching-implications

    FO very balanced statement ...
     
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    As long as vast majority of remitances comes from GCC, pakistan cant do much.
     
    aziqbal

    aziqbal PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    117768972_10158860626914515_1309769959838665510_o.jpg

    We do not think stolen land can be given another name to another country

    so we dont recognise them

    the world will stand on one side we will stand on the other

    we will answer the call of our lord when the times comes and won't follow the sell outs
     
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Actually , Pakistan can't support any such type of action, because Jinnah was the biggest supporter of Palestinian freedom and there rights. And has many speeches and lots of article signed and documented by Jinnah. So, this FO statement pretty much covers Quaid's dream.... And non govt in Pakistan will cross this line, even Musharraf was so much pushed, but he stayed away....
     
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    A well balanced statement linking it to the future benefits or looses. This is how it should be done now no one will have an excuse to point fingers at our stance.
     
    powastick

    powastick SENIOR MEMBER

    Creating the problem in the first place and solving it, gets rewarded. No wonder Arabs are being ripped off.
     
    jupiter2007

    jupiter2007 SENIOR MEMBER

    It’s time to fix the internal political problems so we can focus on socio-economic position of Pakistan.
     
