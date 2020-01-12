Pakistan, Saudi Arabia top military commanders discuss regional security

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.The army chief expressed these sentiments during a meeting with Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair on Thursday.During the meeting, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between the two armies were discussed, the military's media wing added.The ISPR said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.In August last year, General Qamar also met Saudi military leadership and discussed military-to-military ties, training exchanges in efforts to calm diplomatic strains between the two countries over Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).The ISPR added that he was received by Gen (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, adding that the COAS was presented a guard of honour at the Saudi Ministry of Defence.