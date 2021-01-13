Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Pakistan 🇵🇰 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 RELATIONS | Back on Track
Thread starter
HAIDER
Start date
Today at 10:12 AM
HAIDER
ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
24,403
13
24,427
Country
Location
Today at 10:12 AM
#1
Dual Wielder
FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
918
3
2,596
Country
Location
Today at 10:17 AM
#2
And it probably only costed us Kashmir, but hey at least we had some peace at LOC, even if it didn't last very long.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
P
Softened stance: Erdogan promises to put EU ties ‘back on track’
Paul2
Jan 13, 2021
Replies
1
Views
225
Jan 13, 2021
vi-va
Pakistan’s economy is back on the track - Col (R) Muhammad Hanif
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Dec 19, 2020
Replies
4
Views
195
Dec 19, 2020
fisher1
B
China-funded projects back on track
Black_cats
Oct 7, 2020
Replies
2
Views
376
Oct 7, 2020
SBUS-CXK
Slowdown in fast-track projects still a concern
DalalErMaNodi
Oct 16, 2020
Replies
0
Views
299
Oct 16, 2020
DalalErMaNodi
All hands on deck to get China-funded projects back on track
DalalErMaNodi
Aug 24, 2020
Replies
0
Views
143
Aug 24, 2020
DalalErMaNodi
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
CENTCOM : Iran possesses one of most capable militaries in the Middle East
Latest: War Thunder
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
China SUCKS at GENOCIDE | Walking in Xinjiang（video）
Latest: Song Hong
1 minute ago
China & Far East
Did the pandemic shake Chinese citizens’ trust in their government? We surveyed nearly 20,000 people to find out
Latest: kankan326
1 minute ago
China & Far East
China Is a Paper Dragon
Latest: Reashot Xigwin
1 minute ago
China & Far East
Chinese Ambassador Calls on PAF Air Chief
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Chinese Ambassador Calls on PAF Air Chief
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pak to start production of high tech Al-Khalid 2 tank
Latest: iLION12345_1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
LOC and Working Boundary Hot Again?
Latest: drumstick
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border, 3 Soldiers martyred and 6 Injured in Waziristan.
Latest: Tomcats
51 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Shaheen-3 Missiles 90 Seconds To Delhi
Latest: Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
Good News?? Karachi based Top E-Commerce Platform has hinted towards AMAZON's arrival in Pakistan in few hours.
Latest: Baby Leone
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Trade deficit widens to $23.8b in 10 months
Latest: RealNapster
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
P
Is it possible to get concealed carry permits in Pakistan?
Latest: Paul2
20 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
B
US could Sanction Pakistan post-Withdrawal; Rubin
Latest: Baby Leone
24 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
What's Happening? Ridiculous surge in STREET CRIMES in Karachi
Latest: Imran Khan
25 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
47 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Should Pakistan use the Corona pandemic as training/ preparation for full biological weapons attack?
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 9:50 AM
Military Forum
Use of Boeing B747 in various roles for US Airforce
Latest: White Lion
Today at 9:45 AM
Air Warfare
With F-35 expulsion, Turkey’s top weapons buyer prioritizes TF-X work
Latest: T-SaGe
Today at 8:20 AM
Air Warfare
Turkey Now Has A "Kamkaze" Drone That’s Launched From A Larger Drone
Latest: Sineva
Today at 5:58 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
CENTCOM : Iran possesses one of most capable militaries in the Middle East
Latest: War Thunder
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
A Chinese's view of China-Bangladesh relations.
Latest: Titanium100
14 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
16 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
China wants Bangladesh by its side against the US-India coalition
Latest: INS_Vikramaditya
43 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh Army
Latest: The Ronin
44 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom