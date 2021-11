Back in 2008, during Ex Naseem al Behr when Saudi ship Al-Ramook fired an HE round, it got stuck inside the barrel and 9 more rounds got stuck in the loading system. Pakistan Naval Force came to assistance and instructed the WEAPONS ACCEPTANCE AND TRIAL TEAM (WATT) to lend a helping hand. An ejector tool was was made while assemblies were opened to take out other rounds. After 6 hours of effort by Pakistan Navy, the Saudi ship with its weapon system was back in action.