What's new

Featured Pakistan sanctions Afghan Taliban to avoid FATF blacklisting

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
7,341
Reaction score
2,465
Country
India
Location
India
Placed on a grey list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan slaps sanctions on dozens of individuals, including the insurgent group's chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar.
There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban, but many of the group's leaders are known to own businesses and property in Pakistan.
There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban, but many of the group's leaders are known to own businesses and property in Pakistan. (AP)
Pakistan has issued sweeping financial sanctions against Afghanistan's Taliban, just as the insurgent group is in the midst of the US-led peace process in the neighbouring country.

The orders, which were made public late on Friday, identified dozens of individuals, including the Taliban's chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin, the current head of the Haqqani network and deputy head of the Taliban.

The list of sanctioned groups included others besides the Taliban and were in keeping with a five-year-old United Nations resolution sanctioning the Afghan group and freezing their assets.

Pakistan trying to get off grey list

The orders were issued as part of Pakistan's efforts to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors money laundering and tracks terrorist groups' activities, according to security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Last year the Paris-based group put Islamabad on a grey list.

Until now only Iran and North Korea are blacklisted, which severely restricts a country's international borrowing capabilities.

Pakistan is trying to get off the grey list, said the officials.

There was no immediate response from the Afghan Taliban, but many of the group's leaders are known to own businesses and property in Pakistan.

Pakistan-Taliban ties

Many Taliban leaders, including those heading Haqqani network, have lived in Pakistan since the 1980s when they were part of the Afghan mujahedeen and allies of the United States to end the 10-year invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union.

It ended in February 1989.

Pakistan has denied giving sanctuary to the Taliban following their ouster in 2001 by the US-led coalition but both Washington and Kabul routinely accused Islamabad of giving them a safe haven.

Still, it was Pakistan's relationship with the Taliban that Washington eventually sought to exploit to move its peace negotiations with the insurgent movement forward.

America signed a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29. The deal is intended to end Washington's nearly 20 years of military engagement in Afghanistan and has been touted as Afghanistan's best hope for peace after more than four decades of war.

www.trtworld.com

Pakistan sanctions Afghan Taliban to avoid FATF blacklisting

Placed on a grey list of Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan slaps sanctions on dozens of individuals, including the insurgent group's chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com

www.dawn.com

Compliance with UN curbs against Afghan Taliban ordered

Govt SRO orders compliance with sanctions against Haqqani Network as well.
www.dawn.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1297081108841009152
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 16, 2020
Messages
557
Reaction score
19
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stupid decision. We will stay in grey list forever, ANA will keep facilitating terrorists, and the only difference is we lose influence in Afghanistan.
 
Novice09

Novice09

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Oct 20, 2009
Messages
2,722
Reaction score
549
Country
India
Location
India
Outcome of FM's China visit... message is loud and clear... put your house in order... else, no loan... no investment...
Plus, it is getting difficult for China to help/support Pakistan on international forums due to various SHAHEEDS and SHAHEEDS TO BE... who are living with pride and happiness on Pakistan soil...

You may disagree... but that is the truth...
 
X

Xone

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 13, 2019
Messages
109
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan should find a way to put India On FATF, America is manipulated such forums to put more pressure on Pakistan, our allies failed to keep Pakistan out of this mess. We better find more reliable friends or get strong enough to counter such filthy American Indian moves.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 20, 2009
Messages
2,730
Reaction score
286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
arjunk said:
Stupid decision. We will stay in grey list forever, ANA will keep facilitating terrorists, and the only difference is we lose influence in Afghanistan.
Click to expand...
I disagree. We can bomb ANA anytime, not FATF.
 
S

SSG_Commando

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Aug 19, 2013
Messages
139
Reaction score
46
FATF will not halt Afghan Talibs operations. They have become bigger than it. Soon Kabul Government will crumble and they are the dominant party in that peace of God forsaken land.
 
X

Xone

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 13, 2019
Messages
109
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last time it was Saudia who did not favor us on FATF perhaps? Pakistan came out of the grey list only when we did what America wanted us to do. Now when we are not aligning ourselves with it, it will be more problem-prone in the coming days. America is now Indian camp, India will use American influence against us, better prepare more like sanctions type of situation.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 21, 2018
Messages
2,500
Reaction score
31
Country
India
Location
India
Stupid decision.

If anything Pakistan should be increasing the support to Taliban by 10 times.

I hope this decision is only for publicity sake and the government will covertly keep increasing the support to Taliban behind the scenes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top