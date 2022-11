Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan and Russia have signed a road transport agreement to pave way for promoting commercial and public relations between two countries.The agreement was signed between Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood and his Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev at a meeting in Islamabad.Maulana Asad Mahmood said the agreement will provide a framework for the movement of passengers and goods trade between the two countries.