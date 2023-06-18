What's new

Pakistan & Russia relations are expanding - June 2023 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670340055036985344



Pakistan and Russia inked an MoU for the exchange of statistical data on trade between their respective customs departments.
The MoU was signed at the Saint Petersburg (Russia) International Economic Forum.
Agreement includes cooperation in exchanging information on the methodology for maintaining foreign trade statistics & significant changes in it.
The exchange of data aims to provide both parties with necessary information on mutual trade.


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=603025905262193



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668119438380466178



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660219353864843264




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1616424093187964929




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1471817039312560134
 
