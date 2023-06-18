Pakistan & Russia relations are expanding - June 2023 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Pakistan and Russia inked an MoU for the exchange of statistical data on trade between their respective customs departments.
The MoU was signed at the Saint Petersburg (Russia) International Economic Forum.
Agreement includes cooperation in exchanging information on the methodology for maintaining foreign trade statistics & significant changes in it.
The exchange of data aims to provide both parties with necessary information on mutual trade.
Last edited: