What's new

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
28,653
9
29,867
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

NNI Published November 14, 2022 Updated about 13 hours ago
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Comments
63718e51a0b57.jpg


Follow us
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has listed the coalition government’s feats in resolving the oil-related issues to cope with the challenges the country has been facing.
Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers in Dubai, he said during his visit to the US last month, he met the figures and took up the issue of oil purchase from Russia.
He said he told the American authorities that Washington could not refrain from buying the commodity from Russia because neighbouring India has also been doing the same.
The US officials said they are set to build a G7 platform to fix the Russian oil purchase rate, he added. The finance minister said it will soon be possible to buy oil from Russia under the terms set by Delhi.
Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar
He said Pakistan has strong ties with Saudi Arabia, China and UAE and during this visit, he had important meetings with UAE officials. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, will bear fruit soon.
Ishaq Dar told the workers that the overall result of the meetings is that Saudi Arabia will set up a refinery in Gwadar in Pakistan.
This project was started in October 2015, but due to the political crisis, it hit snags, the minister recalled, adding that this is all set to resume now.


Most important, the US will approve the buying rate after getting US permission for oil import.

May be one of the reasons MBS cancels his visit to Pakistan. The US now using Pakistan against Saudi...lolzzz
 
Last edited:
F

Finer

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2013
3,344
0
2,165
It wasn't issue of Pakistan dealing business with Russia but it was the manner that Khan jumped on the given opportunity at the wrong time such as a trip to Russia after Ukraine was attacked. Clueless khan made General Bajwa ate his words and had to retract some steps back.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ready to buy Russian oil at same rate India is purchasing: Ishaq Dar
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Govt announces end to riba in five years, SBP, NBP to withdraw pleas: Dar
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Miftah Ismail tenders resignation as finmin ahead of Ishaq Dar's arrival to Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
salarsikander
salarsikander
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to get $2bn funds in flood support form World Bank
Replies
2
Views
186
Wood
Wood
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan seeks enhancing Saudi oil facility to $3.6bn on delayed payment
Replies
1
Views
435
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom