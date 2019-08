Pakistan, Russia discuss regional security at defence talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday discussed defense cooperation at the second round of the Joint Military Consultative Committee in Moscow.Pakistan delegation was led by Defense Secretary Lt Gen (retd) Ikram-ul-Haq while Russian side was led by Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The two sides exchanged views on regional security besides holding in-depth discussions on exploring and identifying areas of mutual cooperation including military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and issues relating to defense industrial cooperation.They agreed to ensure effective follow-up and implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.The two sides expressed the hope that the joint military consultative committee would play a vital role in enhancing defense cooperation. They agreed to hold the third round of the consultative committee next year in Pakistan.Apparently war is looming and our Defence Minister hasn't given a single statement for months. Why isn't he at this meeting with the Russian Deputy Defence Minister?