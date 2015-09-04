Pakistan, Russia agree to take forward bilateral agenda

Figaro said: To say Russia is leaving India behind is too far exaggerated. Russia needs India's economy, especially for its arms industry. No way its going to sacrifice that with closer relationship to Pakistan. Click to expand...

You are talking as if Pakistan is going to ask them for free. Even US does not supply us anything for free which is the clear misconception due to funds that were being transferred to US companies but in fact that was the money owed to us and we asked US to pay the contractors directly.Coming to the topic yes Russia wont ditch India for Pakistan and we are not asking Russia to do it however India itself has pretty much ditched Russia and has shifted towards the US. Do you think Russia will take that kindly? Yes the S-400 order the Russians got, but at the same time Russians were out from MRCA tender as well as the chopper deal where Apache was selected, P8I for navy and other items, all went to US. That leaves Russia free to deal with any other country including Pakistan. And dont forget as much as Russia needs India, India needs Russia more. Yes India will make a hue cry but like other deals India wont be able to stop them.