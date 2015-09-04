What's new

Inappropriate Language
Pakistan, Russia agree to take forward bilateral agenda

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

In a telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considers Russia an important partner and desires to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

The two Foreign Minister discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation, and regional issues were discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Russian counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He said coordinated and comprehensive actions are essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed support for debt relief initiative and assured to play a positive role.

https://nation.com.pk/18-Jun-2020/pakistan-russia-agree-to-take-forward-bilateral-agenda
________________________________________________

On the backdrop of India getting hit by China, their historic ally Russia have even moved-on due to Modi who truly isolated India WORLDWIDE :cheers:
 
To say Russia is leaving India behind is too far exaggerated. Russia needs India's economy, especially for its arms industry. No way its going to sacrifice that with closer relationship to Pakistan.
 
Figaro said:
To say Russia is leaving India behind is too far exaggerated. Russia needs India's economy, especially for its arms industry. No way its going to sacrifice that with closer relationship to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
For Pakistanis, Pakistan is the center of the world irrespective of economics. It's not like Russia and India turned enemies.
 
Figaro said:
To say Russia is leaving India behind is too far exaggerated. Russia needs India's economy, especially for its arms industry. No way its going to sacrifice that with closer relationship to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Russia is not leaving India behind as indeed they love the money they get for the weapons they sell. However, the dynamics of their relationship are changing fast, mainly on a strategic level. Russia will prefer China over India anyway, especially given the fact that India's economy is inflated and hollow. Once CPEC is matured enough, watch Russian investment flood in! India knows this thus why they are hell bent on sabotaging CPEC.
 
Mohsin A said:
Russia is not leaving India behind as indeed they love the money they get for the weapons they sell. However, the dynamics of their relationship are changing fast, mainly on a strategic level. Russia will prefer China over India anyway, especially given the fact that India's economy is inflated and hollow. Once CPEC is matured enough, watch Russian investment flood in! India knows this thus why they are hell bent on sabotaging CPEC.
Click to expand...
CPEC is a threat to Russia as well ... Russia is already displeased that China has so much influence in the former Soviet satellite states as a result of CPEC. It may not side with India but relations with China are only determined by money at this point.
 
Figaro said:
CPEC is a threat to Russia as well ... Russia is already displeased that China has so much influence in the former Soviet satellite states as a result of CPEC. It may not side with India but relations with China are only determined by money at this point.
Click to expand...
I disagree. Russian-Chinese relations are the strongest they've ever been. Russia quite frankly doesn't give a toss about what central Asian states are upto as long as they're on the same page, which they are. Relations with China are more than financial. To assume otherwise is foolish. The basis of their relationship is entirely strategic and is aimed at countering the West and it's influence worldwide.
 
Figaro said:
To say Russia is leaving India behind is too far exaggerated. Russia needs India's economy, especially for its arms industry. No way its going to sacrifice that with closer relationship to Pakistan.
Click to expand...
You are talking as if Pakistan is going to ask them for free. Even US does not supply us anything for free which is the clear misconception due to funds that were being transferred to US companies but in fact that was the money owed to us and we asked US to pay the contractors directly.
Coming to the topic yes Russia wont ditch India for Pakistan and we are not asking Russia to do it however India itself has pretty much ditched Russia and has shifted towards the US. Do you think Russia will take that kindly? Yes the S-400 order the Russians got, but at the same time Russians were out from MRCA tender as well as the chopper deal where Apache was selected, P8I for navy and other items, all went to US. That leaves Russia free to deal with any other country including Pakistan. And dont forget as much as Russia needs India, India needs Russia more. Yes India will make a hue cry but like other deals India wont be able to stop them.
 
Figaro said:
CPEC is a threat to Russia as well ... Russia is already displeased that China has so much influence in the former Soviet satellite states as a result of CPEC. It may not side with India but relations with China are only determined by money at this point.
Click to expand...
CPEC is just one of six corridors. Two of them are being built through Russia... quietly.

https://www.oboreurope.com/en/beltandroad/one-belt/
 
Russia, Pakistan do not want regional arm race: Russian Envoy

Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Tuesday arranged a discussion session with the Russian Ambassador on the topic of "Pakistan-Russia Relations: Prospects for the Future."

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Russian Federation Danila V. Ganich highlighted that Pakistan was a valued and significant partner for Russia, given its role in regional politics, influence in the Muslim world and geo-strategic location, said a CASS media release. The Russian Ambassador stated that Russia, like Pakistan, does not want an arms race in the region and outer space as well.

He added that Russia was eager to invest $1.7 billion in the Karachi-Lahore gas pipeline, which would be a landmark project for the progress of the region.

The Ambassador stressed that Russia and Pakistan were on the same page about respecting the sovereignty of states in this multipolar world, and were against any steps taken in the guise of humanitarian pretexts.

He also remarked that the present Afghan government does not reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people. He said that Russia, like Pakistan, does not want instability and chaos on its border, and underscored that several factors were hampering the current peace process, including upcoming US elections and the desire of Afghan government to preserve its power.

Delivering his Concluding Remarks and Vote of Thanks, President CASS, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Kaleem Saadat shared that while Pak-Russia ties may have had their ups and downs, they are deeply rooted.

While discussing Kremlin’s relations with India, especially in the arms sector, President CASS argued that there are certain times in history when one cannot remain on the sidelines, as this is not the time for ideological rigidity or commercial self-interests.

nation.com.pk

Russia, Pakistan do not want regional arm race: Russian Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Tuesday arranged a discussion session with the Russian Ambassador on the topic of
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
