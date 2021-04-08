Pakistan, Russia agree to boost defence ties
Iftikhar A. KhanPublished April 8, 2021 - Updated about 3 hours ago
ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.—APP
• Russian FM calls on PM, COAS
• Lavrov, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process, Kashmir issue, trade potential and IGC meeting in Moscow
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation in diverse areas including defence and counterterrorism.
An understanding to this effect was reached during talks between the two sides here at the Foreign Office.
Pakistan’s team was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the visiting Russian delegation was led by his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Pakistan, Russia agree to boost defence ties
Russian foreign minister calls on PM Imran, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
