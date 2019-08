Indeed, Pak has run out of all options, it has used all its lifelines as below,



1)Suspends trade with India

2)Suspends cultural ties with India

3)Suspends Indian movies and media

4)Suspends diplomatic relations

5)Knocked UN door but got nothing in return



Does India really care about this? Amit Shah went to to say he is ready to die but will ensure P0k is integrated back into Indian Kashmir....so the reverse trend is about to begin, Pak will have to to put most of its efforts in protecting P0k..Dispute over Indian Kashmir is now thing of past for rest of the world including Pak...Hoping peaceful and better days for the people of Kashmir

