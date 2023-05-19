Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project

Redbeanpaste said: What is the point of fining a bankrupt country? Nobody going to make any money here. Click to expand...

Redbeanpaste said: On another note...who was the a$$ who agreed to these terms. Didn't they read the fine print or they just didn't care.

Redbeanpaste said: This is like CPEC nobody knows what the actual terms of these agreements are in Pakistan or the eventual future cost to the country.

Maybe Saudi Arabia or Qatar can pay the fine on behalf of Pakistan. But it’s pretty standard for large contracts to have penalty clauses. It makes both parties committed to achieve the terms of contract. If there was no penalty, any side could just change their mind at any time at the economic expense of the other party.It got extended once, maybe Iran will do Pakistan a favor and extend it again.It’s a good deal that would help solve Pakistan’s energy crisis, Pakistan just too afraid to stand up to USA. Meanwhile, India continues to buy Russian oil no problem. Huge double standard.