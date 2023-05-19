What's new

Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project

T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
6,254
-12
10,673
Country
United States
Location
United States
"The US should pay the penalty if it does not approve of Pakistan and Iran going ahead with the gas pipeline project. The USA will have to do away with double standards - being lenient with India in meeting its energy needs while punishing Pakistan for the same," Noor Alam Khan said, as quoted by Dawn.
Click to expand...

oilprice.com

Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project | OilPrice.com

Pakistan could face as much as $18 billion in penalties if it fails to complete a gas pipeline project it is carrying out with Iran.
oilprice.com oilprice.com
 
R

Redbeanpaste

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
134
0
133
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What is the point of fining a bankrupt country? Nobody going to make any money here.

On another note...who was the a$$ who agreed to these terms. Didn't they read the fine print or they just didn't care.

This is like CPEC nobody knows what the actual terms of these agreements are in Pakistan or the eventual future cost to the country.
 
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
6,254
-12
10,673
Country
United States
Location
United States
Redbeanpaste said:
What is the point of fining a bankrupt country? Nobody going to make any money here.
Click to expand...

Maybe Saudi Arabia or Qatar can pay the fine on behalf of Pakistan. But it’s pretty standard for large contracts to have penalty clauses. It makes both parties committed to achieve the terms of contract. If there was no penalty, any side could just change their mind at any time at the economic expense of the other party.

Redbeanpaste said:
On another note...who was the a$$ who agreed to these terms. Didn't they read the fine print or they just didn't care.
Click to expand...

It got extended once, maybe Iran will do Pakistan a favor and extend it again.
Redbeanpaste said:
This is like CPEC nobody knows what the actual terms of these agreements are in Pakistan or the eventual future cost to the country.
Click to expand...

It’s a good deal that would help solve Pakistan’s energy crisis, Pakistan just too afraid to stand up to USA. Meanwhile, India continues to buy Russian oil no problem. Huge double standard.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
$18bn penalty feared if Pakistan doesn’t complete Iran gas project
Replies
7
Views
210
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
INDIAPOSITIVE
Iran has asked Pakistan to construct a portion of the Iran-Pakistan gasline,or be ready to pay a penalty of $18 billion.
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
5K
Shawnee
S
Mehdipersian
Iran, Pakistan to open border market, launch power transmission line
Replies
12
Views
207
karachidude86
K
beijingwalker
Kazakhstan Proposes Gas Pipeline Project Connecting Russia and China
Replies
0
Views
173
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Edevelop
Pak-Iran trade volume touches historic high, surpasses $2bn mark
Replies
0
Views
232
Edevelop
Edevelop

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom