TheImmortal
- Mar 11, 2017
"The US should pay the penalty if it does not approve of Pakistan and Iran going ahead with the gas pipeline project. The USA will have to do away with double standards - being lenient with India in meeting its energy needs while punishing Pakistan for the same," Noor Alam Khan said, as quoted by Dawn.
Pakistan Risks $18 Billion Fine For Failing To Complete Iran Gas Project | OilPrice.com
Pakistan could face as much as $18 billion in penalties if it fails to complete a gas pipeline project it is carrying out with Iran.
