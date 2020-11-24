What's new

Pakistan Rises 31 Places on Trading Across Border Index Beating India And Bangladesh

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,717
0
110,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Rises 31 Places on Trading Across Border Index Beating India And Bangladesh

Posted 1 day ago by ProPK Staff



Pakistan has considerably improved its implementation of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) from 34 percent in June 2018 to 79 percent in November 2020, stated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a press release.
Due to the improvement in the implementation of the TFA, Pakistan has advanced by thirty-one positions in the Trading Across Border Index, which has tangibly contributed to Pakistan’s rise (from the 136th position to the 108th position) in the Global Fund’s Annual Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report.


ALSO READ
SBP Warns Of Forced Repatriation of Overseas Pakistanis
Pakistan’s implementation of the WTO’s TFA is greater than regional countries like India and Bangladesh whose implementation rate is 78.2 percent and 36.1 percent respectively. Furthermore, Pakistan’s implementation rate is higher than the average of all the WTO members (which is at 65.5 percent) and the average of all the developing countries (which is at 65.2 percent).
Trade facilitation is an effective driver for the stimulation of economic activity, attracting foreign direct investment, promoting exports, and generating employment. Pakistan Customs, FBR followed an integrated plan under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to thoroughly facilitate the trade (involved in imports, exports, and transit) to achieve the strategic objectives for economic and export-led growth.
Chairman FBR had specifically designated project teams under Member (Customs) to ensure the implementation of the WTO’s TFA in Pakistan. The teams worked industriously and led to the substantial implementation (and compliance with) the TFA, and have comprehensively facilitated national/regional/international trade.

The salient TFA reforms/provisions that have been implemented are the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) Program, Advance Ruling, Electronic Payments, Pre-Arrival Processing, Freedom of Transit, Opportunity to Comment and Information before Entry into Force, Temporary Admission of Goods and Inward and Outward Processing, and Risk Management and Post Clearance Audit. Additionally, according to the WTO, Single Window and Border Agency cooperation are among the most difficult-to-implement (and the least notified) provisions.
Despite this, significant work has been done on these important areas with the help of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and these provisions will be duly implemented in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s implementation of the WTO’s TFA has been acknowledged worldwide. According to the World Bank, Pakistan has made the list of the top ten governments that have done the most in the past year to improve the ease of doing business in their countries.
ALSO READ
Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 Ends With $14 Million Deals Between Pakistan And China
The OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators Database (2019) has also acknowledged Pakistan’s best performance across the areas under the TFA. Moreover, The World Customs Organization (WCO) stated that “considering the recent advancement of Pakistan Customs administration for proceeding TFA, Pakistan Customs administration is very suitable to be listed in the successful countries.

Pakistan Customs, FBR is committed to implementing the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming/upgrading the facilitation level for trade and to make Pakistan a regional hub of trade activities.
https://propakistani.pk/2020/11/23/pakistan-rises-31-places-on-trading-across-border-index-beating-india-and-bangladesh/?fbclid=IwAR0HgY97V0RcOVCuKVoHKl096y-mrq_PFLPyLpTfaaAqKOrzTVDlB5Yol0o&__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=e75fc975b8a612fd4764027466370cf463ce5d76-1606241040-0-ATLSETaOvjAJIdae51p-BTU91l0DxBkRihJo4dvyMpEHvJLntAi4DX-AOrwsOxMEcEgJVArf2zkX8q-S-IVNm7ugT2HMLEcTEZr8Nvevi-b6S624KqDgPaYo4gDddqh7qSUoKqfZXQnPq1pR777SIZTPrwUrVpK89cW_XoqeinckHYCB05D21RPEcDkUp48F7IJJEwCm9cpyvHdP7nfD3RUcymXnBIxvHmRU3aj8CuOL_tQmQaX08_6Rd_PJHVSEaA0ZfOdidLpPyMy5pewPhpc2_RxYi3e4PFxAtHOzhCQKjcgCE-TldJJOtPQxSgzCPyYZGtc4B_JNtMx3xICRR5PHRHfTAQrSc1qzV40HclW5Z-knbRu71v2IrsELcjmO92ai71-HZ2SfOfbS7lF-ZxXcvUKOFGGPdwFusol0LYAlLXNTZTCYSng6h0W6wMQI9ihYJb4E7fXWp_lOe63th2ps05eQlQ28A-tiV7wrRd1OpYVyZ3K6QVEcxHJ9YakAKkHG222FnHm6rj7hnz7E6Uw
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,139
0
2,245
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Current government is taking all the right steps.


There have been domestic failures but on the economic front and foreign policy front PTI's government has done pretty well. This needs to continue.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,717
0
110,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chakar The Great said:
Current government is taking all the right steps.


There have been domestic failures but on the economic front and foreign policy front PTI's government has done pretty well. This needs to continue.
Click to expand...
if they will remain honest and keep learning our golden days will be back . only honesty is not enough thye must learn from world how to run country's economy perfectly .
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,424
2
3,119
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
if they will remain honest and keep learning our golden days will be back . only honesty is not enough thye must learn from world how to run country's economy perfectly .
Click to expand...
They only have to bow down in front of media

Amd everything would be all right.
Now even good things are not highlighted as they should be.
Accept that media is the new dawn /mafia. Open money. Give payrolls etc.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,717
0
110,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistansdefender said:
They only have to bow down in front of media

Amd everything would be all right.
Now even good things are not highlighted as they should be.
Accept that media is the new dawn /mafia. Open money. Give payrolls etc.
Click to expand...
if our media was honest and loyal our image was so good in world
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Featured Pakistan Rises 31 Places on Trading Across Border Index Beating India And Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
384
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
L
  • Locked
A Zillion reasons to escape from India
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
8K
lem34
L
Ali.009
Escape from India
Replies
12
Views
36K
Awesome
Awesome

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom