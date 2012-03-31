Pakistan Rises 31 Places on Trading Across Border Index Beating India And Bangladesh

Pakistan has considerably improved its implementation of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) from 34 percent in June 2018 to 79 percent in November 2020, stated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a press release.



Due to the improvement in the implementation of the TFA, Pakistan has advanced by thirty-one positions in the Trading Across Border Index, which has tangibly contributed to Pakistan’s rise (from the 136th position to the 108th position) in the Global Fund’s Annual Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report.

Pakistan’s implementation of the WTO’s TFA has been acknowledged worldwide. According to the World Bank, Pakistan has made the list of the top ten governments that have done the most in the past year to improve the ease of doing business in their countries.



The OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators Database (2019) has also acknowledged Pakistan’s best performance across the areas under the TFA. Moreover, The World Customs Organization (WCO) stated that “considering the recent advancement of Pakistan Customs administration for proceeding TFA, Pakistan Customs administration is very suitable to be listed in the successful countries.