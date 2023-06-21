What's new

Pakistan Reverses Ban on Minority Hindu festival of Holi in Universities after Backlash

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,912
-40
5,074
Country
India
Location
India
--------------

ah, wait... "in accordance with.. espouse the cultural and moral values of OUR religion"

^hmm

suppose its fair enough, organize an event elsewhere and invite people.. those interested can show up, no need to do it in school/uni etc. ?

I went to this one years ago:


private me kro, no need religion anything
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
10,066
14
24,735
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
PakAlp said:
That's ridiculous. Islam allows the non Muslims to freely practise their religion. Pakistan should allow them to hold the holi gathering in a hall or something, let them enjoy and have fun.
Click to expand...



No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.

If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?

Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
 
GodToons

GodToons

FULL MEMBER
Feb 20, 2015
1,470
-7
1,120
Country
India
Location
India
I like Islamic liberals, they ask for all the freedom to kill animals in the name of religion and split blood on the roads but they will not allow any other religion to celebrate their religion in the name of the freedom of religious practice. I love this bigotry.
Please use this thread to show when they highlight any such case in India.
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
1,091
1
1,286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The title is quite deceptive. It states that Holi celebrations are banned in universities, but it doesn't mean it's banned for our Hindu community. Personally, I think it's a misguided decision. Let them celebrate whatever they wish. There was a time when universities used to organize concerts, but even those were eventually prohibited.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,347
6
4,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jazzbot said:
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.

If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?

Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
Click to expand...

That's what I meant, let the Hindu people hold the gatherings in a hall or something, which will be private, same with Islamic gatherings or conferences, university is for studies so if someone wants to celebrate something, even a birthday then hold it in a hall.

I understand the liberals want to on purpose show these things up the young people minds, the same way extremists want to promote their ideology on the campus and recruit people.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,521
-39
3,193
Country
India
Location
India
Jazzbot said:
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.

If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?

Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
Click to expand...

In India, we don't ban Or allow to celebrate festival based on the religion in schools.

If it will get allowed than allowed for all religions, if it get banned then gets ban for all the religions.

It not specific or targeting to any religion
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

BANNED
Oct 29, 2016
21,238
-18
25,327
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raj-Hindustani said:
In India, we don't ban Or allow to celebrate festival based on the religion in schools.

If it will get allowed than allowed for all religions, if it get banned then gets ban for all the religions.

It not specific or targeting to any religion
Click to expand...
Stop talking crap. We know what's happening in India to minorities.
As a Pakistani I am against this action. All people must be allowed to practice their faith
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zornix
Hindu students attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University in Lahore
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
4K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Sayfullah
Holi in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Zornix
In Pakistan, Hindu culture perseveres despite discrimination
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Bleek
  • Locked
India's Hindu rape festival and it's origins - Holi explained.
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
Raj-Hindustani
UN to Pakistan: Curb Forced Conversions, Marriages of Religious Minority Girls
2
Replies
29
Views
648
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom