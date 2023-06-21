Pakistan Reverses Ban on Minority Hindu festival of Holi in Universities after Backlash

NG Missile Vessels
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 9, 2023
- 449
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
That's ridiculous. Islam allows the non Muslims to freely practise their religion. Pakistan should allow them to hold the holi gathering in a hall or something, let them enjoy and have fun.
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.
If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?
Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
Ok, then India can declare itself as a Hindu nation and stop all animal-killing festivals. Based on your statement, it would be ok and you will support the decision.Big difference. Pakistan is an ISLAMIC REPUBLIC. India is supposedly secular.
No Sir, it wasn't like hindu minority was celebrating holi in Pakistani universities. It were libtards polluting minds of young kids and were celebrating holi in private universities. So technically, HEC has stopped universities to organize these holi celebrations on the campuses.
If anyone wants to celebrate holi, they can do so privately. Why it has to be celebrated on a university campus? Will India or any other non-muslim country allow Muslims to offer Eid prayers or gatherings on it's university campuses?
Heck we don't even celebrate Muslim festivals in university campuses in Pakistan, then why making an exception for hindu festival?
Stop talking crap. We know what's happening in India to minorities.In India, we don't ban Or allow to celebrate festival based on the religion in schools.
If it will get allowed than allowed for all religions, if it get banned then gets ban for all the religions.
It not specific or targeting to any religion
It's about schools? Right?Stop talking crap. We know what's happening in India to minorities.
As a Pakistani I am against this action. All people must be allowed to practice their faith