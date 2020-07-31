/ Register

Pakistan Retaliated to Violet Afghan Provocations

Discussion in 'Afghanistan Defence Forum' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Jul 31, 2020 at 7:56 PM.

  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:56 PM #1
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Yesterday Afghan protesters burned Pakistani infrastructure. Pakistani authorities acted patiently and tried to diffuse the Situation.


    The Afghans got a bit more excited and torched the military barracks.


    Now it was enough for us to tolerate such abuse of our courtesy, Pakistan responded with massive retaliation



    As usual ANA resorted to posturing and empty threats to appease the gallery.


    The moral of the story is dont mess with Pakistan, we still treat you as kids. If provoked further we can raise the escalation ladder, a treatment perhaps you will not be able to bear. :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:37 PM #2
    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah STAFF

    Officially they have around 90 casualties (unofficially there were many military casualties of ANA in last Chaman Spin Boldak clashes )
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 8:43 PM #3
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    90 or 9. I only heard them announcing 9
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 9:13 PM #4
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    We are far too soft on these poisonous snakes, like a snake no amount of hospitality and kindness suits them.
    40 plus years of helping them and still over 3 million living off Pakistan's kindness.

    Beat them, till they stay far away, snakes do not submit nor will they, you just have to keep your distance.
    If they get close, don't ask questions, just beat them. They will learn with time. Pitiful nation.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 9:22 PM #5
    T|/|T

    T|/|T SENIOR MEMBER

    Is that area fenced yet or not?
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 9:24 PM #6
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    These people belong in the stone age they don't appreciate anything enough is enough ... there is a old saying you can take a monkey out of the jungle but you cant take the jungle out of the monkey !!!!!!!!!
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 10:57 PM #7
    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah STAFF

