Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday released its latest test rankings, with Pakistan retaining its spot at number seven, and climbing to three on the test championship rankings.

India continued to hold the number one spot on the test rankings, followed in sequence by Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.



Meanwhile on the test championship rankings, where all test-playing nations are vying for points, India is once again at number one with 360 points after seven wins in three series.



Australia, with seven wins in ten matches over three series, is at number two with 296 points.



Pakistan is at number three with 80 points, accumulated after playing four matches in two series, with one win, one draw and two losses. Sri Lanka too is at 80 points but with a lower average than Pakistan, it has been relegated to number four.



New Zealand is at number five with 60 points, England is at number 6 with 56 points, South Africa is at number seven with 30 points.



With one test each, West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to score any points and are at number eight and nine respectively.