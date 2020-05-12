What's new

Pakistan Response to Joint Statement of U.S – India CT JWG and Designations Dialogue

MoFA Pakistan Press Release

Pakistan strongly rejects the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the Joint Statement of U.S–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement have been conveyed to the U.S. side.

It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

The international community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.
The international community also recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India – including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in IIOJK, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region. The international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Islamabad
15 September 2020
 
