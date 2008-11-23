Pakistan reserves?

Hi I was thinking of joining the Pakistani Army one day.Im in the USA and I was wondering if Pakistan has a reservers for soilders who have training and may be called at any given time like in the USMC (united states marien core)for example if I have a job doing anything like... police officer, teacher etc...the army (or any branch) can call you in regardless if you are anywhere in the world.does the Pakistan army have this? my friend is a marien and he is in france and was called in to iraq just 2 days ago.