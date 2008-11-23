What's new

Pakistan reserves?

Hi I was thinking of joining the Pakistani Army one day.
Im in the USA and I was wondering if Pakistan has a reservers for soilders who have training and may be called at any given time like in the USMC (united states marien core)

for example if I have a job doing anything like... police officer, teacher etc...
the army (or any branch) can call you in regardless if you are anywhere in the world.

does the Pakistan army have this? my friend is a marien and he is in france and was called in to iraq just 2 days ago.:smokin:
 
luftwaffe said:
nope i don't think so..but i always wanted a Pakistani Reserves Forces
i know right! lol it also be alot more....how shud i put this?......."fun" :bounce: lol
but yea i bet lots of people wud join since pakistan has many bases in arab countries and such.:pakistan::pakistan:
 
Dude, retried officers are Pakistan's reserve force, whole nation is pakistan's reserve force. We dont need anything separate for it.
 
If you have US citizenship than I think you are not eligible for commission in any branch of the armed forces.
 
ejaz007 said:
If you have US citizenship than I think you are not eligible for commission in any branch of the armed forces.
ur not??? i thought you could join if u give up ur citizenship....


o well then ill just join the united states marien core. there awsome as well
 
Mercenary101 said:
Hi I was thinking of joining the Pakistani Army one day.
Im in the USA and I was wondering if Pakistan has a reservers for soilders who have training and may be called at any given time like in the USMC (united states marien core)

for example if I have a job doing anything like... police officer, teacher etc...
the army (or any branch) can call you in regardless if you are anywhere in the world.

does the Pakistan army have this? my friend is a marien and he is in france and was called in to iraq just 2 days ago.:smokin:
U.S pay you more! :coffee: May i ask why would you do that? (Sorry if im not taking this seriously!). :D
 
Well the concept of "Western" Army reserve system hasn't reached here yet. And frankly, we Don't need it. As Ali said, Retired officers are our reserves.
 
