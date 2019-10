ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has exclusive rights over three western rivers, in light of Indus Water Treaty, and any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered as provocation.

He issued this statement after presiding over an important meeting regarding Indus Water Treaty in Islamabad today. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan would be rightful in giving a befitting response if any attempt is made to divert the water flow.



He said the world must open their eyes in wake of provocative statements from India to deprive Pakistan of its share of water under IWT. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said harsh stance of the Modi regime and its hate driven policies are a clear threat to the peace in South Asia.



It may be mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Haryana, had threated to stop water flowing to Pakistan.