Pakistan requests Saudi government to register Chinese vaccine for Hajj pilgrims

Published On09:30 pmISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has requested the Saudi government to register Chinese vaccines for Hajj pilgrims visiting the Kingdom.The Saudi government has imposed the condition of coronavirus vaccination for Hajj pilgrims and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has contacted the Saudi government in this regard. Pakistan has stated that it would be difficult to get vaccines from countries other than China on such short notice.Pakistan’s position is that most Pakistanis have been given Chinese vaccines and doctors do not recommend getting revaccinated with a different vaccine. Therefore, the Saudi Ministry of Health should also register Chinese vaccines, which even the WHO has given full approval to.