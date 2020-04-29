Pakistan reports highest single day coronavirus death toll in 2021 Punjab has recorded its highest number of new cases and deaths in a single day since the pandemic began

As the third wave of coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, 149 more succumbed to the infection, raising the death tally to 16,243 across the country.The number is the second-highest coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic emerged last year.This also makes it the highest number of coronavirus deaths reported this year. The country's highest death toll from the virus to date was recorded on June 19, 2020, when 153 people passed due to the virus.According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 6,127 new positive cases have been reported during the past 24 hours after 71,836 tests were conducted across the country.In a provincial breakdown, Sindh reported 272,197 cases, Punjab 267,572, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 105,438, Islamabad 69,556, Balochistan 220,822, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 15,524, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,176.Meanwhile, Punjab has recorded its highest number of new cases and deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.Keeping in view the rising numbers, the government of Punjab has announced it will increase the number of smart lockdowns across the province, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge.About 659483 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.