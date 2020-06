Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 cases

Over 4,800 new reported in last 24 hours, with 68 deaths

Aamir Latif |05.06.2020KARACHI, PakistanPakistan on Friday broke its previous record of the highest single-day rise ever, reporting 4,896 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.With the latest surge, Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 89,248, already surpassing China, and landing the country at the 17th spot in terms of coronavirus cases, the data shows.China has reported 82,933 cases and 4,633 deaths since the start of the outbreak last December.Another 68 patients lost their lives due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, across the country, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1,838.Some 31,198 patients have recovered.According to the official statistics, authorities have so far conducted 638,323 tests across the country.Health experts see the ever-increasing coronavirus cases as a result of the lifting of a prolonged lockdown late last month, warning that the country's already weak health system might crash soon if the tally continues to surge at the current pace.