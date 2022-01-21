What's new

Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic

Pakistan reports highest Covid cases in a day since start of pandemic
  • Country logs 7,678 infections at a positivity ratio of 12.93% as 5th wave continues to take toll

BR Web Desk
21 Jan, 2022


61ea4251e3c72.jpg


Pakistan reported 7,678 cases, the highest in a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, while the positivity level was recorded at 12.93% as the fifth Covid-19 wave continued to take its toll.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the highest daily toll was previously recorded on June 13, 2020, when the country reported 6,825 Covid-19 cases.

The positivity level has also hit its highest since June 2020 at 12.93%. During the last 24 hours, 23 people succumbed to the novel virus, the highest death toll in a single day since October 15, 2021. The country's overall death toll has now increased to 29,065.

Moreover, 815 people recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 1,266,479.

During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 59,343 tests. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,353,479 positive cases.
There are currently 57,935 active cases, while 961 cases are critical.

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 3,739 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. A statement by the Chief Minister's House on Thursday said that 17,002 tests were conducted out of which 3,739 cases were reported as positive.

Currently, 33,796 patients are under treatment, of which 33,398 are in home isolation, 30 at isolation centres, and 368 at different hospitals.
 
5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases


  • Records positivity level at 11.10% during last 24 hours

BR Web Desk
22 Jan, 2022


61eb9e4f94b13.jpg



Pakistan reported 6,540 new coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.10% during the last 24 hours as the country continued to battle the fifth Covid-19 wave.

During the last 24 hours, 58,902 tests were conducted. So far, the country has confirmed 1,360,019 Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 12 coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 29,077.

Another 1,119 people have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the country’s total to 1,267,598.

The number of active cases stands at 63,344, while the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care stands at 1,055.

35% of total population vaccinated

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that 35% of total population and 52% of eligible population of Pakistan has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that 758,982 doses were administered during the last 24 hours. So far, 171,470,850 doses have been administered in the country.


Karachi's positivity shoots to 45.14%

Karachi continued to witness an increase in its Covid-19 cases with the positivity ratio being recorded at 45.14%, Aaj News reported. On Friday, Sindh reported 3,467 new cases and three deaths.

Karachi alone reported 2,895 fresh cases, while the total number of Omicron cases have reached 500 in the port city.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said on Friday that educational institutions with high positivity are to be closed for a week, adding that aggressive testing especially in high disease prevalence cities will be carried out.

In a statement, the NCOC said testing in education institutes was carried out in major Omicron-hit cities to ascertain disease-spread among students and ensure accurate disease mapping.

"Data suggests a strong correlation between vaccination levels and infection rate in various cities," it said. "It has therefore been decided that aggressive testing (will be carried out) in education institutes for next two weeks especially in high-disease prevalence cities.

"Education institutions/premises/sections/specific classes with high positivity to be closed for one week."

A meeting of provincial education ministers will be held today (Saturday), say officials, to finalise the decision.
 
Well I finally got covid last week After what 2 years.
I got covid positive and isolated my self. waited in my room and waited and waited for next 5 days but never got sick.
Like no flu/headache/ or any thing. Glad i did not.
Anyway guys good luck ( Drink lots of orange juice and takes zinc) it will help.
 
