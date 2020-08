Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal

The Srinagar Highway will be officially inaugurated on August 5.

renamed its major Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway in federal capital Islamabad

According to details, all the direction boards on Dhokari Chowk, Faizabad, Zero Point, Golra Chowk and Express Highway have also been changed to replace Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway name.

Last Updated On10:48 amISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani authorities on Monday haveto express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal.The highway will be officially inaugurated on August 5.The decision was taken to observe first anniversary of Indian government scrapping special status of the occupied Kashmir.Earlier, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5 (Wednesday).While holding press conference, the foreign minister said that shining India has been turned into burning India.Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts, he added.FM Qureshi asserted that Kashmiri people are facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year. We are going to change the name of Kashmir Highway withhe told.