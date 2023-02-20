Pakistan releases RAW agent imprisoned for 'spying' on nuclear facility for India

Areesh said: Gashteen is no patriot



Baqi post theek hai Click to expand...

I meant pashtuns in general n not pashteen the guy. By the way we r no one to judge anyone's patriotism, the most patriotic turned out to be foreign agents. So id still put manzoor pashteen way way above bajwa pig. Though i have doubts and pashteen maybe another tool of this evil colonial establishment.