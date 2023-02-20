What's new

Pakistan releases RAW agent imprisoned for 'spying' on nuclear facility for India

Amritsar: A tribal man who strayed into Pakistan in 2019 was handed rigorous imprisonment of three and a half years by the Pakistan court. The Madhya Pradesh native will reunite with his family on Monday after being handed over to India earlier this month as his sentence ended.

How did the Bhil tribal man reach a Pakistani jail? What were the charges levelled against him?

1. 35-year-old Raju Laxman Pindare was handed over to India earlier this month after he completed a three-and-a-half jail term in Pakistan.


2. Hailing from a Bhil tribe family in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh Raju Laxman was found guilty of spying for India.

3. Raju Laxman was imprisoned in a jail in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan district. In July 2019, the Pakistan Police confirmed his arrest, who they claimed was an Indian spy. He was picked up from a place not far from a nuclear enrichment facility in the district.

4. Pakistan authorities claimed that he entered DG Khan via Balochistan on July 29, 2019, The New Indian Express (TNIE) said in a report. He was given the name "Rajo" aka Raju Laxman by the investigation departments.

5. When arrested Raju Laxman was found using a ‘Lux-Cozi’ innerwear. Pakistan confirmed that he was a spy since he used the Indian brand, the news report said.

6. The tribal man was handed a jail term following interrogation at an undisclosed location, the daily added.

7. Raju Laxman Pindare will be received in Amritsar on Monday morning by his brother, a team from the Khandwa police and a medical expert.

8. Not much is known about how Raju ended up on the wrong side of the border. It is said that the man suffered from mental issues and possibly boarded a truck that took tomatoes to Pakistan.


www.timesnownews.com

Pakistan releases Bhil tribal imprisoned for 'spying' on nuclear facility for India: 8 things to know

The Madhya Pradesh native will reunite with his family on Monday after being handed over to India earlier this month as his sentence ended. How did the Bhil tribal man reach a Pakistani jail? What were the charges levelled against him? Find out here...
www.newindianexpress.com

Accused of being spy, MP man freed from Pak jail after three years

Pakistan had also claimed that Laxman was arrested while entering the DG Khan district from Balochistan.
Raw agent should be returned in a body bag.

Another confirmation of the treasonous nature of PDM.
And then they say don't call us mir jafar
They might as well release Kulbhusan Yadav as well, this fake Hafiz will be worse
than Barwa.
Below is picture of a tribal dude. You think this dude was sent to collect atomic secrets? Your intelligence agencies seem to be run worse than your economy.


1676891764954.jpeg
 
Yeah release indian agents and TTP terrorists and arrest pashtins and PTI leaders and any other patriots and journalists. This satanic establishment have exposed its real ugly faces and proved its a mere puppy of west. We need freedom from this colonial army.
 
Yeah release indian agents and TTP terrorists and arrest pashtins and PTI leaders and any other patriots and journalists. This satanic establishment have exposed its real ugly faces and proved its a mere puppy of west. We need freedom from this colonial army.
Gashteen is no patriot

Baqi post theek hai
 
Gashteen is no patriot

Baqi post theek hai
I meant pashtuns in general n not pashteen the guy. By the way we r no one to judge anyone's patriotism, the most patriotic turned out to be foreign agents. So id still put manzoor pashteen way way above bajwa pig. Though i have doubts and pashteen maybe another tool of this evil colonial establishment.
 
www.businesstoday.in

Pakistan's weekly inflation increase to 38.4% amid severe economic crisis

The hike in inflation was due to additional taxes imposed by the government and a rise in fuel prices to meet the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
No one is swinging from the trees in Pakistan.

www-ndtv-com.cdn.ampproject.org

1,023 Farmers Died By Suicide In Maharashtra's Marathwada In 2022: Official

The Marathwada region of Maharashtra reported 1,023 farmer suicides in 2022, up from 887 in the previous year, an official from the divisional commissioner's office said.
www-ndtv-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-ndtv-com.cdn.ampproject.org
 
