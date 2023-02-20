Pakistan releases RAW agent imprisoned for 'spying' on nuclear facility for India

INDIAPOSITIVE
Amritsar: A tribal man who strayed into Pakistan in 2019 was handed rigorous imprisonment of three and a half years by the Pakistan court. The Madhya Pradesh native will reunite with his family on Monday after being handed over to India earlier this month as his sentence ended.
How did the Bhil tribal man reach a Pakistani jail? What were the charges levelled against him?
1. 35-year-old Raju Laxman Pindare was handed over to India earlier this month after he completed a three-and-a-half jail term in Pakistan.
2. Hailing from a Bhil tribe family in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh Raju Laxman was found guilty of spying for India.
3. Raju Laxman was imprisoned in a jail in Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan district. In July 2019, the Pakistan Police confirmed his arrest, who they claimed was an Indian spy. He was picked up from a place not far from a nuclear enrichment facility in the district.
4. Pakistan authorities claimed that he entered DG Khan via Balochistan on July 29, 2019, The New Indian Express (TNIE) said in a report. He was given the name "Rajo" aka Raju Laxman by the investigation departments.
5. When arrested Raju Laxman was found using a ‘Lux-Cozi’ innerwear. Pakistan confirmed that he was a spy since he used the Indian brand, the news report said.
6. The tribal man was handed a jail term following interrogation at an undisclosed location, the daily added.
7. Raju Laxman Pindare will be received in Amritsar on Monday morning by his brother, a team from the Khandwa police and a medical expert.
8. Not much is known about how Raju ended up on the wrong side of the border. It is said that the man suffered from mental issues and possibly boarded a truck that took tomatoes to Pakistan.
