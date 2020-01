There is one solution to address US fears and I am certain that our partner China is going to agree. Pakistan should persuade US government and companies to invest and join CPEC. This would ease all fears and tensions. Invite them and use all incentives.



India is stoking a fire behind the scenes to make CPEC look controversial. Pakistan should rigorously convince the US to join CPEC with its own set of investments. Take this up with Trump at the highest level. The US deep state is going resist because it is deeply in bed with India. US officials such as Alice Wells and others have conflicting interests. Trump has a different view on things and he has already demonstrated this with Afghanistan.

Click to expand...