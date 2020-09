Nasr said: Why do we even have any indian diplomatic offices or embassies in Pakistan, to begin with? We don't need these pests in Pakistan, get rid of them, they are trash. Click to expand...

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said: Send them all back to New Delhi, we don't need any diplomatic relations with this Indian terrorist state. Click to expand...

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relations with India last year, Staff was reduced , After that now we have no Ambassador and deputy , we have now Charge D'Affairs in each others country . This year India reduced it further .