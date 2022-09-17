What's new

Pakistan rejects flood relief donation worth $145,000 from Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,617
-6
13,221

Pakistan rejects flood relief donation worth $145,000 from Bangladesh​

Pakistan has rejected Bangladesh's offer to supply humanitarian aid worth 14 million takas (roughly $145,000) as the country continued to suffer great loss during monsoon flooding​

Topics Pakistan | Bangladesh | Donations
By IANS | Islamabad | Last Updated at September 15 2022 07:55 IST

1661856296-7907.jpg


Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province (Photo: AP/PTI)

Pakistan has rejected Bangladesh's offer to supply humanitarian aid worth 14 million takas (roughly $145,000) as the country continued to suffer great loss during monsoon flooding, according to local media.

On September 1, Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief reportedly allocated funds for 10 tonnes of biscuits, 10 tonnes of dry cakes, 1,00,000 water purification tablets, 50,000 packets of oral saline, 5,000 mosquito nets, 2,000 blankets, and 2,000 tents to be sent to Pakistan.

However, it remains to be seen whether Islamabad would accept the friendly and humanitarian Bangladeshi gesture, Khaama Press reported.

According to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League government had always been generous towards humanity and that the authorities concerned had been directed to assist in the relief efforts in Pakistan.

"Pakistan Army is reportedly averse to the proposal of aid from Bangladesh as any such relief assistance may undermine Pakistan's global image," she said as per local media.

Pakistan fears that floods might have caused over $40 billion in economic losses and damages as the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) dismissed the initial assessment of $18 billion, Express Tribune reported.

The $40 billion losses were flagged in a flood response centre meeting during discussion on an interim report titled "An Early Assessment of Flood Impact on Pakistan's Economy", presented by the Ministry of Finance.

--IANS

san/

wap.business-standard.com

Pakistan rejects flood relief donation worth $145,000 from Bangladesh

Pakistan has rejected Bangladeshs offer to supply humanitarian aid worth 14 million takas (roughly $145,000) as the country continued to suffer great loss during monsoon flooding
wap.business-standard.com wap.business-standard.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghost250
Bangladesh sending aid to flood-hit Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
PadmaBridge
P
GreatHanWarrior
China Railway Group donates relief materials for Bangladesh flood victims
Replies
1
Views
248
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
ghazi52
UAE pledges 20 aircraft sorties of relief goods for flood victims
Replies
2
Views
257
Clutch
Clutch
Imran Khan
Bangladesh reels from the worst flooding in nearly 20 years
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
leonblack08
leonblack08
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fools Taunsa flood victims with empty relief trucks
2
Replies
28
Views
486
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom