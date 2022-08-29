What's new

Pakistan rejects 'conjectural allegations' by Afghanistan | Aug 2022

Pakistan rejects 'conjectural allegations' by Afghanistan

August 29, 2022
(File Photo)
Pakistan has noted with deep concern the allegation by Acting Afghan Defence Minister regarding use of its air space in the US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.
Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan Minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct.
He said Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The spokesperson urged the Afghan interim authorities to ensure fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country.



The af-ghands and kuffar emirates of af-ghandistan usually make up far-fetched stories and propaganda news. Notice how they always have 0 evidence for they're claims.
 

