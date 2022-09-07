What's new

Pakistan rejects BJP leader's statement for so-called 'Akhand Bharat'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,891
19
26,064
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1662576124665.png

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the statement by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister of Assam propagating for Hindutva’s expansionist idea of so-called “Akhand Bharat.”

“The gratuitous assertion is nothing but a manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighboring countries as well as its own religious minorities. It is also a reflection of the BJP’s jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said it was evident that BJP political figures engaged in falsehoods and fantasies while pointing fingers at neighbours, including Pakistan.

In doing so, they wanted to divert the attention of the international community from India’s mistreatment and persecution of minorities, as well as widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Indian politicians would be well advised to introspect, exhibit maturity, and not indulge in meaningless political rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda,” it was added.
dunyanews.tv

Pakistan rejects BJP leader's statement for so-called 'Akhand Bharat'

Pakistan rejects BJP leader’s statement for so- called ‘Akhand Bharat’
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAKISTAN REJECTS BASELESS ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED BY INDIAN ARMY
2 3
Replies
34
Views
4K
Pakistani E
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan rejects report of 'Delimitation Commission' for IIOJK
Replies
0
Views
397
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
El Sidd
El Sidd
H
Pakistan condemns burning, vandalisation of Muslims' houses by 'Hindu zealots' in India's Rajasthan
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
xeuss
xeuss
D
BJP Expels OBC Leader for Six Years For Speaking Up Against Brahmins | Madhya Pradesh OBC Census | Cracks in RSS/BJP Social Engineering
Replies
0
Views
55
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom