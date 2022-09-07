Pakistan rejects BJP leader's statement for so-called 'Akhand Bharat' Pakistan rejects BJP leader’s statement for so- called ‘Akhand Bharat’

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the statement by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and chief minister of Assam propagating for Hindutva’s expansionist idea of so-called “Akhand Bharat.”“The gratuitous assertion is nothing but a manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighboring countries as well as its own religious minorities. It is also a reflection of the BJP’s jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.The spokesperson said it was evident that BJP political figures engaged in falsehoods and fantasies while pointing fingers at neighbours, including Pakistan.In doing so, they wanted to divert the attention of the international community from India’s mistreatment and persecution of minorities, as well as widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).“Indian politicians would be well advised to introspect, exhibit maturity, and not indulge in meaningless political rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda,” it was added.