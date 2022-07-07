What's new

PAKISTAN REJECTS BASELESS ALLEGATIONS LEVELLED BY INDIAN ARMY

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,123
16
24,804
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected “baseless allegations” levelled by the Indian Army through a “dossier” reported by Indian media.

Some Indian media outlets while quoting Indian Army’s 33-page dossier reported that Pakistan is allegedly aiding militants to infiltrate across the border for “terror activities”.

“We out-rightly reject this false and fabricated so-called dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in illegally occupied Kashmir,” the FO said in a statement.

The FO spokesperson said that numerous instances have been reported where direct links between the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere had unearthed.

“Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers,” the statement added.

It further said that these compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“It is regrettable that India has chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes,” it added.

The FO asked India to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order. “The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and leveling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed,” the statement added.
arynews.tv

Pakistan rejects baseless allegations levelled by Indian Army

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday rejected "baseless allegations" levelled by the Indian Army through a "dossier" reported by Indian media.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Del

Del

FULL MEMBER
Aug 8, 2019
722
0
1,165
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
LOL, dont think anybody gives two hoots about what this traitor Neutral and his puppets do anymore.

Wouldn't be amazed even a bit if Neutral with the help of his master (US) lock horns with India (in a pretended fight) to restore his (and army's) image within the masses. US's lapdog needs to understand that these gimmicks wouldn't work, because reputation takes years to build and a weak moment to tarnish, which he has done phenomenally.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan rejects report of 'Delimitation Commission' for IIOJK
Replies
0
Views
332
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative remarks
Replies
3
Views
647
omi
O
Norwegian
Pakistan rejects India's plans to hold G20 event in occupied Kashmir
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
A
India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO
Replies
4
Views
521
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Pakistan Ka Beta
China opposes Indian plans to hold G-20 meeting in IIOJK | Radio Pakistan | 2022
Replies
4
Views
375
Sudarshan
Sudarshan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom