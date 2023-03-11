Pakistan reiterated its demand for a joint probe into the accidental firing of a supersonic BrahMos missile by India which landed in its territory.

Let's be realistic. It was NOT an accident, it was done completely on purpose and well executed.I refuse to believe a missile can just FIRE by itself and penetrate deep into enemy territory. Both countries have a history of sharing data BEFORE conducting missile or rocket launches to prevent any untoward incidents. India is playing it's cards well. India wants to keep Pakistan on the edge, India wants Pakistan to constantly be expecting an attack. This would force Pakistan to spend much of it's money on buying weapons instead of developing economically. India doesn't fear a Pakistan with a few F16s, India would be worried only if Pakistan has a meteoric economic rise like China. The USA won the cold war by outspending the USSR. USSR spent all it's money building it's military and it's economy collapsed. India will win this conflict by outspending Pakistan. This missile launch is probably to expose Pakistan's weak air defense network and force Pakistan to spend billions of USD it does not have.As years pass by, difference in GDP will become higher. Pakistan GDP grows at 2%, population grows at 3% which means GDP per capita is reducing 1% every year. Pakistan is getting poorer @1% per annum. India's GDP grows average 8% and population 1%, GDP per capita grows 7% which effectively means EVERY 8-9 years Indian incomes will DOUBLE compared to Pakistan. Pakistan will eventually be left with no option but to firmly join the Chinese camp, Pakistan is already the MOST DEPENDENT country in the world on China.USA was a hardcore ally of Pakistan since 1947, much close than China, yet today it is close to India. Pakistanis believe China is their friend today, just like they believed USA was their friend against India couple of decades ago. Over a period of time we can create better relations with the Chinese and sort out our disputes. India-China rivalry will remain till approx 2050, after that the fundamental economic reasons for the rivalry will become immaterial. India and China have an economic rivalry, not a border dispute. Border disputes can always be sorted out, like India and BD did. China is much ahead of us economically but knows India's potential and is taking steps to curtail India's growth, which it has every right to do so.We must plan these three decades in such a manner that Pakistan buy more and more weapons at the cost of it's economic growth. A little heating up the LOC again and again will be very beneficial. By 2050 average Indian will be approx 12-15 times richer than Pakistan and Pak will be completely depedant on China like DPRK is today. That time we can figure out a deal with the Chinese. We cannot take back Azad Kashmir and GB by wars as Pak is a nuclear country, but we can always buy it from China. There is a precedence for it. Pakistan sold Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963. China can force Pak to concede entire Azad Kashmir and GB to it and then pass on the same to India. We will pay whatever the price required.