Pakistan registers highest ever exports of 25.63b in goods and overall exports of 31.567b in goods and services. SBP

Great work Pakistan .... Surge ahead and rise above the clouds. Remain true to the Noble Qur'an and don't you ever forget that you are Muslims, who belong to the Ummah of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam.

Seek out knowledge, push further and harder toward unity, establish faith and immovable discipline.

For when you are true to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, there is nothing that you cannot accomplish.

Become the pride of Islam, become exemplary in your conduct, be the Muslim of Nabi Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam.
 
