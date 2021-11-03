Pakistan refuses Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to go through its airspace

What is bothering me is that why was it permitted in the first place? It went though our air space for a week, and we were sleeping. Why is there no investigation of this serious lapse in security? Letting this flight from occupied Kashmir would give legitimacy to their occupation.

We shouldn't even permit any indian origion or owned airline to use our air space at all. They are our sworn enemy that seek our destruction, and we accommodate them?

Will we ever get some self respect, and make dignified decisions?