Pakistan refuses Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to go through its airspace

Pakistan refuses Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to go through its airspace



A Go First flight before take-off. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

It forced the flight to take a longer route and fly over Gujarat to reach its destination in the UAE

Pakistan on Tuesday denied use of its airspace to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Valley last month.
Pakistan's denial forced the flight to take a longer route and fly over Gujarat to reach its destination in the UAE, the government officials said on Wednesday.
Go First, previously known as GoAir, had started direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah from October 23 onwards.
According to officials, till October 31, GoAir's Srinagar-Sharjah flight was going through Pakistan airspace. However, Pakistan on Tuesday did not allow the flight to pass through its airspace, and therefore, the service had to take a longer route, going over Gujarat, adding around 40 minutes to the flight time, they said.

There were no reasons given by the Pakistan government as yet for refusing the permission to the flight, officials said





Go First did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
This is the first service between Jammu and Kashmir and the UAE after 11 years. Air India Express had started a Srinagar-Dubai flight in February 2009 but it was discontinued after some time due to low demand.
Reacting to Pakistan's action, former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted "very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn’t to be."
Blaming the Centre, PDP chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted "puzzling that GoI didn’t even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork."

 
What is bothering me is that why was it permitted in the first place? It went though our air space for a week, and we were sleeping. Why is there no investigation of this serious lapse in security? Letting this flight from occupied Kashmir would give legitimacy to their occupation.
We shouldn't even permit any indian origion or owned airline to use our air space at all. They are our sworn enemy that seek our destruction, and we accommodate them?
Will we ever get some self respect, and make dignified decisions?
 
Deltadart said:
What is bothering me is that why was it permitted in the first place? We shouldn't even permit any indian
origion or owned airline to use our air space at all. They are our sworn enemy that seek our destruction, and we accommodate them?
Will we ever get some self respect, and make dignified decisions?
Click to expand...
India is the biggest airline market in the region, and the CAA makes bank from planes overflying Pakistan to entry India.
 
It was may be allowed so that they could see the potential of the route and invest into the route.
Once that is done Pakistan is squeezing the balls. There is no way the airline will be able to continue the same route on the same fare any longer, they will have to bargain or loose the route
 
Falconless said:
India is the biggest airline market in the region, and the CAA makes bank from planes overflying Pakistan to entry India.
Click to expand...
No just a selective ban on fascist owned airlines only. Let the other traffic through. I wish we weren't so desperate and dependent on revenue from over flights. What a pathetic state of affairs.
 
