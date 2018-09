Nation Defined ​

The Four Arguments Presented ​

1. Jus Soli argument

2. The Ummah/religion based argument

3. The "they have been here for three generations" argument:

4. When all else fails

Revolutionary Conception of Citizen ​

Citizens, Subjects & Foreigners

As an important side note, this concept of citizen, subject and foreigner is not originally my own idea. I have gotten this from another source who's name i cannot remember at this moment. Within this essay i have added a few of my own modifications here and there to the original concept in my attempt to tailor it to the unique requirements of the Pakistani Nation.



Image courtesy of: Image courtesy of: Source

Special Cases

Quality Population over Quantity

Concluding Thoughts

​