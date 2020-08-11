Pakistan records trade surplus with Italy: SBP

Exports to Italy clocked in at $751m while imports stood at $522m in FY20

surplus of 3.13pc

showing a fall of 6.76pc.

depicting a decrease of 10.52pc.



Pakistan’s overall imports [from all countries] decreased by 18.22pc in FY20, from $51.869 billion last year to $42.418 billion.