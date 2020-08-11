/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Pakistan records trade surplus with Italy: SBP

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Pakistan Ka Beta, Aug 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM.

  1. Aug 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM #1
    Pakistan records trade surplus with Italy: SBP
    Exports to Italy clocked in at $751m while imports stood at $522m in FY20

    By
    APP

    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy witnessed a surplus of 3.13pc during the fiscal year 2019-20, as compared to the previous fiscal year.

    The country’s trade surplus with Italy was recorded at $228.848 million during the period under review, as against $221.898 million last year, according to data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

    As per details, Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $750.917 million in FY20 as against the export of $805.399 million in FY19, showing a fall of 6.76pc.

    On a year-on-year basis, exports to Italy decreased by 14.07pc in June 2020, from $70.468 million in June 2019 to $60.552 million.

    However, on a month-on-month basis, exports to Italy witnessed a growth of 24.20pc in June 2020, as compared to the exports of $48.752 million in May 2020.

    Pakistan’s overall exports [to all countries] declined by 7.22pc in FY20, from $24.256 billion last year to $22.504 billion.

    Meanwhile, on the import side, Pakistan imported from Italy goods worth $522.069 million in FY20 as against $583.501 million last year, depicting a decrease of 10.52pc.

    On a year-on-year basis, imports from Italy increased by 22.13pc, from $37.291 million in June 2019, as against $45.544 million in June 2020.

    Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, imports from Italy witnessed a surge of 123.29pc in June 2020, as compared to the exports of $20.396 million in May 2020.

    Pakistan’s overall imports [from all countries] decreased by 18.22pc in FY20, from $51.869 billion last year to $42.418 billion.

    https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2020/08/10/pakistan-records-trade-surplus-with-italy-sbp/
     
