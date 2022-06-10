What's new

Pakistan records rise in donkey population in 2021-22

.,.,.,

Pakistan records rise in donkey population in 2021-22

10 Jun, 2022

Pakistan records rise in donkey population in 2021-22


LAHORE — The number of donkeys country has increased by 100,000 during the year 2021-22, reveals the Economic Survey of Pakistan.

The total estimated population of donkeys has surged to 5.7 million in 2021-22 while it was stoond at 5.6 million in 2020-21, said the survey.

The survey, which sheds light on the performance of the government in previous fiscal year, shows livestock contributed approximately 14 percent to GDP (Rs5,441 billion) during the outgoing year.

“Animal husbandry is the most significant economic activity of the dwellers of rural areas of Pakistan,” said the official document.

“More than 8 million rural families are engaged in livestock production and are deriving around 35-40 percent of their income from this sector,” it added.

According to estimated population of livestock, the population of cattle witnessed an increase of 1.9 million to reach 53.4 million while the estimated population of buffaloes is 43.7 million in 2021-22.

Meanwhile the population of sheep and goats have increased to 31.1 million and 82.5 million, respectively, while the no surge was witnessed in population of camels, horses and goats.


Pakistan records rise in donkey population in 2021-22

Pakistan sets up first donkey breeding farm in Okara​


OKARA – Amid the rise in international demand, the Punjab government has formed the country’s first-ever official ‘Donkey Farm’ in Okara.

Reports in local media cited that the authorities established the top-notch breeding farm to raise some of the best breeds of this working animal.

The breeding farm has been set up in response to the rising demand for donkeys in China and other countries. One of its kind of initiative is said to be the first government-owned facility in the region where American and other breeds of donkeys will be rear for their export to foreign countries.


Reports further said the authorities took the decision in light of the rising demand due to its milk and skin to make cosmetic products and drugs.

Meanwhile, the breeding farm is located near Bahadurnagar Farm which is spread over an area of 3,000 acres. Bahadur Nagar Farm was established in British Raj in 1916 covering a vast piece of land and nowadays it was being used by the livestock department for raising cattle, sheep, cows, and top breed horses.

In the economic survey report 2020-21, it was revealed that the population of donkeys in Pakistan has increased by 100,000 during the fiscal year 2020-21 to reach 5.6 million.

The survey revealed that the number of donkeys has increased from 5.5 million to 5.6 million while it also depicted a hike in the number of sheep in the country.

A 2019 report of a leading publication reveals that China used donkeys for the hides. Almost half of the world's donkeys are expected to be wiped out to satisfy the demand for a gelatin-based traditional medicine called Ejiao.
 

