Pakistan records a historic growth (total export of $15.4b) in textile exports. With highest ever of $1.66b in June.

This is a massive boost, imagine the increase in employment as it is a labour heavy industry. Furthermore a great deal of expansion is happening in textile industry at the moment.The revenue for textile industry has grown massively aswell with rupee now based on market price. A stagnant industry is revived as is evident from figures there was negligible increase in textile exports from 2013-18. (This is despite the fact that electricity and gas prices were not increased during that peeiod and were left for this governemnt to take the hit).