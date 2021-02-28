What's new

Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in Khashoggi matter

Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in Khashoggi matter

February 28, 2021



The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. — Reuters


KARACHI: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a day after the US administration released the declassified intelligence report containing its assessment on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FO stated: “We have taken note of the public release of the U.S. Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its ‘assessment’ on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an ‘abhorrent crime’ and a ‘flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values’.”

The FO spokesperson recalled that the Saudi government underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all States, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations,” the FO statement added.


Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2021


Pakistan recognises Saudi efforts in Khashoggi matter

FO spokesperson says S. Arabia underlined it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure justice is served.
:meeting: This Kashogi matter is one of those stories that does not help either nation


  • Turkey Lost a Man on their Soil an Embassy on their Land, made it seem like Turkey is Dangerous place, initially the blame was on Turkey (At start western world was trying to portray something sinister in Turkey)

  • After , plans failed to blackmail Turkey , they started to blackmail Saudia , Saudia Lost their reputation as a Nation opening up to Moderate Outlook. Also now blackmail has started to force Saudia to buy more overpriced weapons and none sense contracts from American companies


Both Turkey and Saudia are blackmailed from outside reports and videos
This incident has grown the differences between Two nations


The Nature of Blackmail is difference , Turkey is Blackmailed by class for Genocide some ethnic group
With Saudia Now the Black is this reporter incident, I would not be suprised when time comes Saudia would be blamed for Genocide of Yamani



On Grand scale of things there are more Larger problems to solve and issues to overcome, it is questionable how all the Blackmail reports were preplanned and already ready


It feels like the real benefactor is an outside country


We now live in a Era of "Deep Fake" Videos , anything can be faked



Video that copies Tom Cruise's Likeness , reverse engineered by Past images and movie snapshots





So you think it was Khshogi that went into the Embassy that day ?
 
