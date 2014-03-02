Pakistan receives new Chinese-made frigate. How will it fare against India’s Navy?

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Monday commissioned the first of four Type 054A/P frigates during a ceremony at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in Shanghai, China.
Named Tughril, the frigate and its sister ships are the most powerful surface vessels planned under Pakistan’s naval modernization program, meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.
Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin Ul-Haq, said in a Navy news release that the frigates will strengthen the service’s ability to respond to maritime challenges, ensure seaward defense, and maintain peace, stability and the regional balance of power.
Ul-Haq also praised China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China Shipbuilding Trading Company, China Ship Development and Design Center, and Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, as well as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy for ensuring the frigate’s timely delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pakistan Navy did not respond to Defense News when asked if the remaining frigates’ deliveries were on schedule.
Pakistan became the ship design’s first foreign customer under a 2017 deal for two Type 054A/P frigates, with two more ordered in 2018, with deliveries to begin in 2021. They are the most powerful Chinese warships exported to date.
The Type 054A/P is a Pakistan-specific variant equipped with the SR2410C long-range and Type 517/SUR17B air-surveillance radars. Previous reports speculated they would be armed with a supersonic anti-ship missile and/or Pakistan’s Harbah anti-ship, land-attack cruise missile.
However, Richard Fisher, a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, told Defense News the speculation can be put aside with the unveiling of a Pakistani ship-launched ballistic missile, dubbed P282.
“Imagery revealed during the commissioning of Tughril confirms that the ‘P282′ is the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) CM-401 hypersonic-speed capable anti-ship ballistic missile,” Fisher said. The CM-401 is a short-range ballistic missile that can maneuver to avoid interception and can allegedly travel at Mach 6.
Highlighting the flexibility of the Type 054A/P, Fisher said the Tughril is the “first Chinese export warship to feature a 32-cell vertical launch system that can be armed with an array of anti-aircraft missiles, ship and land-attack cruise missiles and anti-submarine missiles, as they are on PLA Navy Type 054A frigates.”
The Type 054A/P also carries HHQ-16 medium-range air defense missiles that provide an area defense capability. Pakistan has experienced a capability gap since its lease ran out with the United States for four American Brooke-class frigates in 1994.
Pakistan’s four F-22P Zulfiquar (Type 053H3-derivative) frigates are incapable of dealing with modern missile threats, but might receive upgrades with the fielding of the Type-054A/Ps.
Tom Waldwyn, a naval expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the Type 054A/P ships “will be a considerable improvement … particularly in terms of [anti-submarine warfare] capability” over the 1970s-era ex-British Type 21 frigates that Pakistan acquired in the 1990s. The Type 21s will now undergo decommissioning.
However, he added, India’s Navy “maintains a significant numbers and capability advantage over Pakistan” despite its own programs having suffered “significant delays” and the service’s spread-out deployment among several coastal areas.
Furthermore, the “potentially more lucrative Indian market” had lured European, Russian and American firms away from supplying Pakistan, essentially forcing Islamabad to rely on Beijing for defense equipment, he said.
Though this may have hampered Pakistan’s ability to acquire cutting-edge defense equipment, Waldwyn said the delivery of eight Type 039B Yuan/Hangor II-class submarines will “enlarge the fleet and be a significant capability improvement, particularly if they are fitted with long-range cruise missiles.”
Citing Pakistan’s tests of the submarine-launched Harbah nuclear-capable cruise missile, he said their service entry “would be far more significant to the strategic balance than a handful of new frigates.”
CM-401 hypersonic missile, with "near space" trajectory, is realizing export earnings
2021-11-12 12:45 HKT
At the Zhuhai Air Show held before, China actually promoted a high-profile hypersonic missile called CM-401, which is enough to show its strong military confidence. Aside from this foreign trade product, it is conceivable that our own use must be a more powerful missile, which may be carried on the 055 destroyer.
It is understood that as early as 2006, the United States clearly defined the tactical concept of "reaching the world in one hour", which became the starting point for the birth of hypersonic missiles. Since then, the major powers have invested huge sums of money to start related technology research, but due to technical difficulties and little results, even the strong overall strength of the United States can do nothing, even less than Russia and China.
As a new concept weapon, the hypersonic series of missiles do not have many molded products, but they lead the direction of missile improvement. Although some hypersonic missiles have been publicly exposed before, only the CM-401 missile is the first to be sold on the international arms market.
It is understood that the CM-401 uses a rocket engine as its power source. It has the fastest speed above Mach 6 and a maximum strike distance of 290 kilometers. It is a true hypersonic missile. It is reported that the missile can be launched on a variety of platforms, has high-strength maneuverability and other performance, and is a nightmare for aircraft carriers and other large warships.
In actual combat, the CM-401 missile runs on the so-called "near space" trajectory, making it impossible for weapons such as air defense missiles to intercept, and greatly increasing its actual power. It can penetrate the opponent's defense line with a quick penetration, thus making a fatal blow. So far, there is no defense system in the world that can effectively deal with such missiles.
In the eyes of the outside world, the launch of CM-401 can be described as "good news" for small and medium-sized countries, creating conditions for them to challenge big countries. Of course, the reason why China dares to export this weapon is that there are stronger guys in its hands after all. From the specific attribution point of view, the CM-401 missile is a hypersonic missile with a ballistic operating structure, and its strength is indeed inferior to the gliding hypersonic missile, such as the Dongfeng-17 missile. It is reported that the gliding missile has the advantages of fast attack speed and long range. It can not only operate in accordance with the traditional "near space" ballistics, but also can use "Sanger" or even "Qian Xuesen" ballistics to implement faster attacks. From this, it can be judged that the People's Liberation Army probably installed a more prominent hypersonic missile for the Type 055 destroyer, while the export version of the CM-401 is more for the purpose of earning foreign exchange.
Named Tughril, the frigate and its sister ships are the most powerful surface vessels planned under Pakistan’s naval modernization program, meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.
Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin Ul-Haq, said in a Navy news release that the frigates will strengthen the service’s ability to respond to maritime challenges, ensure seaward defense, and maintain peace, stability and the regional balance of power.
Ul-Haq also praised China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China Shipbuilding Trading Company, China Ship Development and Design Center, and Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, as well as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy for ensuring the frigate’s timely delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pakistan Navy did not respond to Defense News when asked if the remaining frigates’ deliveries were on schedule.
Pakistan became the ship design’s first foreign customer under a 2017 deal for two Type 054A/P frigates, with two more ordered in 2018, with deliveries to begin in 2021. They are the most powerful Chinese warships exported to date.
The Type 054A/P is a Pakistan-specific variant equipped with the SR2410C long-range and Type 517/SUR17B air-surveillance radars. Previous reports speculated they would be armed with a supersonic anti-ship missile and/or Pakistan’s Harbah anti-ship, land-attack cruise missile.
However, Richard Fisher, a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, told Defense News the speculation can be put aside with the unveiling of a Pakistani ship-launched ballistic missile, dubbed P282.
“Imagery revealed during the commissioning of Tughril confirms that the ‘P282′ is the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) CM-401 hypersonic-speed capable anti-ship ballistic missile,” Fisher said. The CM-401 is a short-range ballistic missile that can maneuver to avoid interception and can allegedly travel at Mach 6.
Highlighting the flexibility of the Type 054A/P, Fisher said the Tughril is the “first Chinese export warship to feature a 32-cell vertical launch system that can be armed with an array of anti-aircraft missiles, ship and land-attack cruise missiles and anti-submarine missiles, as they are on PLA Navy Type 054A frigates.”
The Type 054A/P also carries HHQ-16 medium-range air defense missiles that provide an area defense capability. Pakistan has experienced a capability gap since its lease ran out with the United States for four American Brooke-class frigates in 1994.
Pakistan’s four F-22P Zulfiquar (Type 053H3-derivative) frigates are incapable of dealing with modern missile threats, but might receive upgrades with the fielding of the Type-054A/Ps.
Tom Waldwyn, a naval expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the Type 054A/P ships “will be a considerable improvement … particularly in terms of [anti-submarine warfare] capability” over the 1970s-era ex-British Type 21 frigates that Pakistan acquired in the 1990s. The Type 21s will now undergo decommissioning.
However, he added, India’s Navy “maintains a significant numbers and capability advantage over Pakistan” despite its own programs having suffered “significant delays” and the service’s spread-out deployment among several coastal areas.
Furthermore, the “potentially more lucrative Indian market” had lured European, Russian and American firms away from supplying Pakistan, essentially forcing Islamabad to rely on Beijing for defense equipment, he said.
Though this may have hampered Pakistan’s ability to acquire cutting-edge defense equipment, Waldwyn said the delivery of eight Type 039B Yuan/Hangor II-class submarines will “enlarge the fleet and be a significant capability improvement, particularly if they are fitted with long-range cruise missiles.”
Citing Pakistan’s tests of the submarine-launched Harbah nuclear-capable cruise missile, he said their service entry “would be far more significant to the strategic balance than a handful of new frigates.”
Pakistan receives new Chinese-made frigate. How will it fare against India’s Navy?
Named Tughril, the frigate and its sister ships are the most powerful surface vessels planned under Pakistan’s naval modernization program, meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.
www.defensenews.com
2021-11-12 12:45 HKT
At the Zhuhai Air Show held before, China actually promoted a high-profile hypersonic missile called CM-401, which is enough to show its strong military confidence. Aside from this foreign trade product, it is conceivable that our own use must be a more powerful missile, which may be carried on the 055 destroyer.
It is understood that as early as 2006, the United States clearly defined the tactical concept of "reaching the world in one hour", which became the starting point for the birth of hypersonic missiles. Since then, the major powers have invested huge sums of money to start related technology research, but due to technical difficulties and little results, even the strong overall strength of the United States can do nothing, even less than Russia and China.
As a new concept weapon, the hypersonic series of missiles do not have many molded products, but they lead the direction of missile improvement. Although some hypersonic missiles have been publicly exposed before, only the CM-401 missile is the first to be sold on the international arms market.
It is understood that the CM-401 uses a rocket engine as its power source. It has the fastest speed above Mach 6 and a maximum strike distance of 290 kilometers. It is a true hypersonic missile. It is reported that the missile can be launched on a variety of platforms, has high-strength maneuverability and other performance, and is a nightmare for aircraft carriers and other large warships.
In actual combat, the CM-401 missile runs on the so-called "near space" trajectory, making it impossible for weapons such as air defense missiles to intercept, and greatly increasing its actual power. It can penetrate the opponent's defense line with a quick penetration, thus making a fatal blow. So far, there is no defense system in the world that can effectively deal with such missiles.
In the eyes of the outside world, the launch of CM-401 can be described as "good news" for small and medium-sized countries, creating conditions for them to challenge big countries. Of course, the reason why China dares to export this weapon is that there are stronger guys in its hands after all. From the specific attribution point of view, the CM-401 missile is a hypersonic missile with a ballistic operating structure, and its strength is indeed inferior to the gliding hypersonic missile, such as the Dongfeng-17 missile. It is reported that the gliding missile has the advantages of fast attack speed and long range. It can not only operate in accordance with the traditional "near space" ballistics, but also can use "Sanger" or even "Qian Xuesen" ballistics to implement faster attacks. From this, it can be judged that the People's Liberation Army probably installed a more prominent hypersonic missile for the Type 055 destroyer, while the export version of the CM-401 is more for the purpose of earning foreign exchange.