  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Pakistan Receives Foreign Investment of Over $100 Million in July

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Morpheus

    Morpheus

    Pakistan continued to attract the interest of foreign investors as it recorded inflows of over $100 million in the first month of the financial year 2021.

    According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the foreign direct investment recorded an inflow of $114 million in July, which is 60 percent higher than the same month of the last financial year.


    On the other hand, Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) recorded a mixed trend. The equity market recorded an outflow of $73 million in July whereas debt securities received an investment of $66 million.

    Hence, the overall foreign investment inflows recorded stood at $107.2 million as compared with $105 million in July of the last financial year.

    China was the highest contributor to foreign investment. It was followed by the USA and UK.

    Sectors received that investments are oil and gas (exploration and production), electrical machinery, telecom, etc.

    https://propakistani.pk/2020/08/20/pakistan-receives-foreign-investment-of-over-100-million-in-july/
    LimaCharlie

    According to opposition, Imran khan is selling his yahodi khandan owned assets and laundering the monry to pakistan on the pretext of foreign investment. They are capable of cooking up the nonsense i just wrote and claiming it to be true in parliament..
     
    Samlee

    Good
     
