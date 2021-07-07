Pakistan received $60bn against exports, remittances in FY2020-21

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 398
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has revealed that under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Pakistan has received 60 billion dollars against export of goods and services and remittances, despite the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Minister shared the graph of inflow of exports and remittances which showed that the figure is 10 billion more than the remittance recorded in 2018 which was 50 billion dollars during tenure of PML-N.
On Tuesday, the Minister shared the graph of inflow of exports and remittances which showed that the figure is 10 billion more than the remittance recorded in 2018 which was 50 billion dollars during tenure of PML-N.
Pakistan received $60bn against export of goods, remittances: Farrukh Habib
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has revealed that under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Pakistan has
nation.com.pk