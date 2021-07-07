Pakistan received $60bn against exports, remittances in FY2020-21

S.Y.A said: time to focus on IT, tourism and electronics Click to expand...

I think there is no shortage of policies, Government bodies and capacity in private sector. Focus should be on governance and implementation--judiciary and FBR need a massive overhaul and clean up. Otherwise our IT companies will keep their HQs in UAE/Ireland etc and bring peanuts back to Pakistan just enough to pay staff salaries. Another front is smuggling--why would an investor bring in tens of millions $$ when he can see same smuggled products in market in all cities.