Pakistan received $60bn against exports, remittances in FY2020-21

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has revealed that under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Pakistan has received 60 billion dollars against export of goods and services and remittances, despite the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Minister shared the graph of inflow of exports and remittances which showed that the figure is 10 billion more than the remittance recorded in 2018 which was 50 billion dollars during tenure of PML-N.

Running a country on remittances from overseas is nothing to brag about . It’s a red flag

Domestic industry must be strengthened and must carry the weight of exports alone
 
time to focus on IT, tourism and electronics. Set up tax free industrial zones along the coast, import machinery, overhaul it and re-export it.
Also, existing industries must be forced to earn a percentage of their revenues through exports. extensive lobbying by the govt itself is required, both inside pakistan and outside, holding one or two expo-pakistan type events isnt going to cut it.
 
I think there is no shortage of policies, Government bodies and capacity in private sector. Focus should be on governance and implementation--judiciary and FBR need a massive overhaul and clean up. Otherwise our IT companies will keep their HQs in UAE/Ireland etc and bring peanuts back to Pakistan just enough to pay staff salaries. Another front is smuggling--why would an investor bring in tens of millions $$ when he can see same smuggled products in market in all cities.
 
